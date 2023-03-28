Macao-Hengqin Delegation’s First Overseas Visit for Investment Promotion Gains Fruitful Results: Ten Investment Promotion Events during the 10-day Visit Highlight Synergistic Effect of “1+1＞2”

MACAU, March 28 - From 12 to 21 March, the Macao-Hengqin Investment Promotion Delegation (“the Delegation”) organized a number of events such as investment promotions, seminars, market surveys, and visits to local enterprises in Indonesia, Singapore and Malaysia. The Delegation held about 280 business matching sessions and facilitated the on-site signing of six cooperative projects, showing the international community that the Macao-Hengqin joint economy is pursuing integrative development and high-level opening up.

It is worth noting that the business mission features the first overseas investment promotion effort of the Executive Committee of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin (“the Cooperation Zone”) since its establishment and also the first joint delegation of Macao and the Cooperation Zone, laying a solid foundation for Macao and Hengqin to establish a collaborative mechanism for investment promotion and jointly explore investment opportunities.

Hengqin-Macao integration highlighted at the investment promotion events

In the 10-day visit, the Delegation comprehensively introduced the investment and business environment as well as preferential policies of Macao and Hengqin in four cities of three countries. This joint mission has produced the synergistic effect of “1+1＞2” and sent out a strong signal of Macao-Hengqin joint efforts in investment promotion and talent attraction.

The overseas visit has fully reflected the Macao-Hengqin cooperation. The Cooperation Zone invited local enterprises to attend the investment promotion events, while Macao organized its enterprises for business negotiations at the meetings. Leaders from Hengqin and Macao who took charge of investment promotion participated in all the activities to introduce the business environment and the strength from the integration and shared resources of Hengqin and Macao.

“This visit marks a joint initiative of Macao and Hengqin to deliver the new message of ‘Macao Platform + International Resources + Hengqin Space + Results Sharing’ to overseas business communities. It also demonstrates the synergistic effect of ‘1+1＞2’.” IPIM President Vincent U said the event emphasized accurate business matching. For example, a themed exhibition was held in Singapore for business matching with local exhibition agencies, which facilitated around 100 negotiations. In Malaysia and Indonesia, the Delegation cooperated with internationally renowned accounting firms and facilitated about 180 business matchings through the network of professional organizations.

A variety of intensive, pragmatic, and efficient events that the Delegation arranged helps to promote mutual understanding and economic and trade cooperation between Macao-Hengqin and the three Southeast Asian countries in numerous fields. These events will also help attract high-quality and high-growth landmark projects and key node projects in the industrial chain to Macao and the Cooperation Zone, further promoting Macao-Hengqin’s high-quality development.

Perspective investment promotion co-launched by Macao and Hengqin

Since its inception, the Cooperation Zone in Hengqin has joined hands with Macao to innovate cross-border cooperation models and enhance investment environment and business advantages, gradually building a new model – “Macao Platform + International Resources + Hengqin Space + Results Sharing”, to promote collaborative development of Macao-Hengqin industries.

Located in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Macao and Hengqin are among the regions with exceptional degree of openness and robust economic vitality in China. Whilst implementing the “1+4” strategy for moderate and diversified industrial development, Macao has leveraged its business advantages under the framework of “One Country, Two Systems”, including free ports and separate customs areas. The region pursues its development orientation as “One Center, One Platform, One Base”, enhancing the linkage effect of resources in domestic and international markets, and striving for new growth and new horizons.

The Cooperation Zone has been strategically positioned as (1) a new platform to promote a moderately diversified economic development of Macao, (2) a new space to facilitate Macao residents’ life and employment, (3) a new demonstration to enrich the implementation of “One Country, Two Systems”, and (4) a new pioneer to promote development of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. It has been pushing forward the high-quality development of four key industries including sci-tech R&D and high-end manufacturing, traditional Chinese medicine, cultural tourism, MICE business and modern finance.

“Throughout the investment promotion tour, we found that ASEAN investors have great expectations for Macao-Hengqin development, since investments can open up direct access to Macao-Hengqin markets or indirect access to the Chinese mainland market through Macao-Hengqin,” as stated by Director of the Economic Development Bureau of the Cooperation Zone, Mr. António Lei. In the time ahead, chambers of commerce, institutions, and enterprises contacted by our delegation will be invited to visit Macao and Hengqin, so that they can gain an in-depth understanding of our investment environment, which will help them make an informed decision to start business here. This attempt proved the positive effect of the joint investment promotion model, expected to be carried on in more business tours.

The Delegation is currently planning investment promotion tours to Japan and South Korea in the near future.