IDC and The Gatson Group Announce 2023 Exam Prep Schedule

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Institute for Diversity Certification (IDC)®, a global leader in diversity training and certification, and The Gatson Group, a strategic diversity consulting firm, announce new preparation courses for the Certified Diversity Professional (CDP)® and Certified Diversity Executive (CDE)® examinations. The Gatson Group also offers CDP® and CDE® recertification courses as well as a host of diversity and inclusion (D&I) consulting services.
D&I training programs influence individual behavior change while driving organizational impact. Education helps diversity champions shift the narrative, allowing companies to understand and maximize employee contributions within a sustainable strategy. Through its CDP® and CDE® credentials, IDC’s rigorous certification system distinguishes professional achievements in the field of diversity management and indicates an ongoing commitment to DEI work.
“IDC and The Gatson Group share a commitment to the next generation of equity, diversity and inclusion at work,” states CEO Derwin Smiley. “In fact, over two-thirds of our CDP® and CDE® designees experienced more support after earning professional DEI credentials.”
Since 2019, The Gatson Group has facilitated CDP® and CDE® prep courses for more than 100 professionals and executives. Led by Managing Director Felicia Johnson, The Gatson Group will offer multiple training sessions for both the CDP® and CDE® examinations, both virtually via Zoom and in-person in Austin and Dallas.
While self-study is also available, the CDP® and CDE® exam preparation courses best enable candidates for success. In addition to your exam prep preference, IDC’s certification process includes a study guide, learning management system, competency-based standardized assessment, and peer-reviewed DEI project. Successful certification candidates must pass the exam and receive peer approval before receiving CDP® or CDE® credentials.
In preparation for the rigors of this complex environment, IDC equips DEI champions with the knowledge and skills to supervise globally diverse teams with competence and confidence. “Diversity is the inextricable link between who we are and how we think, making it a potent ingredient in organizational performance,” says The Gatson Group’s Managing Director Felicia Johnson. “Increased diversity among employees helps organizations tap into creativity, energy, and innovation, and helps businesses respond faster to consumer and client’s changing needs.”
About The Gatson Group
Headquartered in Irving, Texas, The Gatson Group provides strategic diversity and inclusion consulting services to commercial, non-profit, and government organizations. With a strong emphasis on designing customized inclusion-based solutions and strategies, the firm helps organizations increase employee engagement, communication, and overall performance. For more information about The Gatson Group, please visit www.gatsongroup.com.
About Institute for Diversity Certification
A fully-owned subsidiary of The Society for Diversity, the Institute for Diversity Certification (IDC)® delivers competency-based education that advances diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in the workplace. With candidates and designees in all 50 U.S. states and more than 30 countries, the industry-leading diversity certification provider confers Certified Diversity Professional (CDP)®, Certified Diversity Executive (CDE)® credentials and two programming bias certification programs for the IT sector. For more information about IDC, please visit www.diversitycertification.com.
