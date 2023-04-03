With spring here, and Alzheimer's Awareness Month approaching, Dr. Barbara Koltuska-Haskin suggests physical activity

How My Brain Works: A Guide to Understanding It Better and Keeping It Healthy NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite 2022 AWARDED: How My Brain Works NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite The GAB TALKS podcast

According to an old saying, “If you don’t use it, you lose it.” Some research suggests that exercising is the best way to prevent Alzheimer's.

Seven-time award-winning book from Author Dr. Barbara Koltuska-Haskin , including two international and five national awards, corresponded with Gabby Olczak, President of the the New York City Big Book Award about her thoughts on Alzheimer's.According to an old saying, "If you don't use it, you lose it." That applies to everything in life, especially to physical and mental activity. I'll cover mental exercises later, but let me talk about physical exercises first. A huge amount of research links physical activity to brain health. Some research suggests that exercising is the best way to prevent Alzheimer's. One of the most important studies, in my opinion, is a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (Erickson, K. I. et al. 2011). The results indicated that adults who walked forty minutes three times a week for one year had brain growth in the hippocampus, the area of the brain most important for memory functioning."You can listen to a live interview at https://www.independentpressaward.com/thegabtalks/how-my-brain-works-a-guide-to-understanding-it-better-and-keeping-it-healthy as well as on iHeart Radio , Spotify, Apple Podcasts, etc.Neuropsychologist Koltuska-Haskin's illuminating debut delineates the elements of neuropsychology and provides a practical model for improving brain health and function.Two self-help books in one, "How My Brain Works: A Guide to Understanding It Better and Keeping It Healthy," the first half touches on the history of clinical neuropsychology, effective evaluation methods, and the importance of a neuropsychological evaluation. Koltuska-Haskin clearly explains the stages of a neuropsychological evaluation, taking into account differing circumstances. Technical procedures are outlined in unobtrusive detail. The trickier aspects of medical care, such as insurance and the privacy of medical records under HIPAA, are explained.The second half of the book offers a variety of holistic methods for boosting brain health with a healthy diet, sleep, exercise, meditation, and other practices.The award of Distinguished Favorite in the Health and Fitness category in the 2021 NYC Big Book Award is a tribute to the book's achievement in combining a wide range of knowledge essential for optimal brain function with practical advice based on the author's many years experience as one of the nation's leading neuropsychologists.How My Brain Works provides the reader with a basic understanding of this unique organ, advice for anyone concerned about the possibility of a cognitive problem, and the wisdom of the author's experience in helping her many patients keep their brains healthy and functioning at their highest level.Building on this information, Dr. Koltuska-Haskin offers a wealth of advice and tips on how to build and maintain optimum brain health. Reaching widely into the physical, psychological, nutritional, and spiritual worlds, she pulls together new research as well as age-old treasured learning to create an everyday guide to harnessing our most powerful mental tools in shaping the healthful and successful lives we all seek.###ABOUT THE AUTHORDr. Koltuska-Haskin is a clinical neuropsychologist in private practice with over 30 years experience. Along with a doctorate in psychology/neuropsychology, she has a Master of Science in Clinical Psychology and Bachelor of Education. Dr. Koltuska-Haskin was born and raised in Warsaw, Poland. In 1989, she was awarded the American Association of University Women International Fellowship where she spent a year at UCLA's postdoctoral training program in neuropsychology. She later received her US citizenship as an "alien of exceptional abilities" on the basis of her education, research in neuropsychology, and clinical achievements. Dr. Koltuska-Haskin contributes to Psychology Today, and many other known media. On another note, Dr. Koltuska-Haskin is also a classically trained messo soprano and earned a degree from the School of Music in Warsaw, Poland. She resides in sunny Albuquerque, New Mexico.

