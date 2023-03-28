Prism Digital wins Hilton Resort and Spa Marjan Island mandate after a multi-agency pitch

Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Located at Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, the DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island hires Prism Digital, a Dubai based full-service digital marketing company, to manage PR, Social Media, Influencer Marketing and Performance Marketing following a multi-agency pitch.

With a vision to have a consumer first digital approach, DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island has entrusted Prism Digital with building and growing the brand’s 360 degree social presence including performance marketing management. Prism Digital will also be taking care of press engagement for the hotel brand strengthening its media visibility in the region as well as conducting influencer outreach and engagement while elevating the brand presence in the region.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Lovetto Nazareth, Managing Director, Prism Digital said, “DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island is a big win for us, not only does it show faith by the best in the industry in our agency, but also because their values align with ours beautifully. We are extremely excited to work on campaigns that not only will drive engagement but also drive revenue through our AI based performance marketing across all platforms which will enable both the business and the brand to grow.”

50 mins away from Dubai, the resort spans across 650 meters of private white sandy beach, villas with furnished balconies and views of the Arabian Sea. The resort offers 13 bars and restaurants, seven pools, paddle courts, a rejuvenating spa, and so much more. Alongside a full schedule of daily activities, guests can enjoy a perfect blend of relaxation and adventure, ensuring an unforgettable getaway.

About Prism:

Prism Digital is an award-winning digital marketing agency in Dubai that specializes in creating and managing creative campaigns and performance-based digital advertising campaigns that produce real results. The agency has years of experience in creating ad campaigns for restaurants, hotel chains, entertainment venues, and tourism locations. Having worked with companies in the tourism sector and the aviation industry, Prism Digital has a huge database of 45 Million profiles that have either visited Dubai or are planning to visit Dubai at some point in time. Prism Digital is an acclaimed performance marketing and media buying agency in the region that provides top-notch marketing and advertising solutions to over 150 clients providing SEO, social media marketing, digital branding, and video marketing strategies to boost their business. Learn more about Prism at https://www.prism-me.com/