Rising Star Microsoft Partner of the Year Award Singapore 2023
SINGAPORE, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebal Technologies recognized as winner at the 2023 Microsoft Singapore and Asia Pacific Partner of the Year Awards
Celebal Technologies was announced a winner in the Rising Star - Business Excellence category at the 2023 Microsoft Singapore and Asia Pacific Partner of the Year Awards.
These awards recognize Microsoft Partners who have shown flexibility and ingenuity in creating cutting-edge innovation across industries, including the public sector, financial services, manufacturing, and small and mid-size enterprises on the Microsoft Cloud. From Azure to Power Platform, these partners work closely with customers to make a positive impact on communities, create new ways to use data and AI (artificial intelligence), enhance their security architecture, build new ways to work and innovate for a sustainable digital future.
Celebal Technologies was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in business excellence and innovation based on Microsoft technology.
"We are thrilled to receive the Microsoft Singapore and APAC Rising Star Partner of the Year Awards 2023.," said Anirudh Kala, Co-Founder and CEO of Celebal Technologies. "This award is a testament to our team's relentless efforts in leveraging Azure to create customized solutions that deliver measurable business outcomes for our customers.
This year, the awards were presented for 19 categories. Award winners were selected based on the positive business impact of solutions, their commitment to creating exceptional customer experiences, the strategic value and high impact of their solution on the market, as well as their exemplary use of Microsoft technologies.
“During this time of macroeconomic headwinds, economies and businesses are embracing digital transformation to build resilience,” said Kevin Chan, Chief Partner Officer, Microsoft Singapore. “It gives us great pleasure to congratulate Celebal Technologies on being named as winner at the 2023 Microsoft Singapore Partner of the Year Awards. They serve as a shining example of how we can use our platforms and technology to create economic value and contribute to our society. We will continue to invest in deep ecosystem partnerships and working with partners who share our passion for empowering every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.”
For additional information:
Media Contact
Tanya Arora
marketing.team@celebaltech.com
