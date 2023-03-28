floLIVE and NLT Telecom team up to link Brazilian market with global IoT connectivity

NLT reinforces its role as a MVNO with the best core network structure in the country. (image: Ismail Enes Ayhan)
Partnership enables expansion of NLT's services abroad giving Brazilian enterprises access to local cellular networks with floLIVE's hyperlocal global network
We chose floLIVE because they ensure we only need to deal with one provider for all our global connectivity needs, with one SIM card, one contract and one account, covering all our devices globally.”
— André Martins, CEO at NLT
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- floLIVE, the creator and owner of the world’s first and largest global hyperlocal cellular network and a leading provider of global connectivity and network services for IoT, and NLT Telecom, a Brazilian operator specializing in IoT, today announce their collaboration to provide dual-connectivity access to both Brazilian and international enterprise customers, including OEMs and mobile operators. The partnership opens the Brazilian market to floLIVE’s global customers and allows NLT to expand its services outside Brazil.
This collaboration will enable Brazilian enterprises to seamlessly access local cellular networks throughout the world based on floLIVE’s hyperlocal global network, allowing them to benefit from high performance, regulatory compliant connectivity with unmatchable service levels. Simultaneously, floLIVE will continue to reinforce its global network by establishing local presence in the Brazilian market.
floLIVE is an expert in advanced, modern and cost-effective global cellular connectivity, with a global platform that connects tier-1 MNOs and the leading MVNOs in the world. Its cloud-native, converged global platform features the world’s largest connectivity library of its kind, fully designed and built for massively connecting devices on a global scale, with unified, simplified managed and control that reduces overall cost and increases operational effectiveness.
“We are pleased to be partnering with NLT Telecom, the main Brazilian reference in IoT connectivity, in order to expand our operations in the rapidly expanding Brazilian market,” stated Bill Wark, SVP Sales at floLIVE. “On one hand, this partnership is a symbol of our strategy to leverage our advanced technology and software platform, while on the other hand, strengthen relations with local providers, forming a true partnership which is a significant building block of our growing global network and an important milestone on our global journey.”
“floLIVE is the most important global cellular connectivity hub. Our collaboration also means being integrated with a vast network of operators and companies in this market, which makes international roaming easier and more natural,” says André Martins, CEO at NLT. “We chose floLIVE because they ensure we only need to deal with one provider for all our global connectivity needs, with one SIM card, one contract and one account, covering all our devices globally.”
For William Araújo, director of Technology at NLT, “the software-defined network offer brought by floLIVE brings us flexibility combined with the robustness of the most modern solutions in full core cellular network technologies. The platform can scale horizontally very easily, the ability to deploy in the cloud, on premises and in a hybrid model. Another important factor in choosing their platform was the cultural fit between the companies: as NLT, floLIVE has an API-first development philosophy, which indicates the priority given to flexibility and speed for the integration of new partners and customers into the IoT global ecosystem.”
NLT's second network core
With this partnership, NLT now has its own network core, in addition to that of its MNO Vivo, which expands its operations regardless of geographic limits, with a new standards second robust network core, which can be used both for public and private networks. Thus, NLT solutions become even easier to integrate with, allowing its customers greater diversity in the development of services, which confirms NLT's positioning as an important global player in IoT, establishing itself as an excellent alternative for global operators to operate in Brazil and as the full MVNO with the best core network structure in the country.
About floLIVE
floLIVE operates the first and largest hyperlocal global cellular data network, based on local POPs in dozens of locations worldwide. With the largest global connectivity library of its kind, we provide centrally managed, localized connectivity for any device, anywhere. Global means no limits on where you do business; local means low latency, high performance, and full compliance. Our network has been designed to comply with the emergence of privacy acts, data regulations and roaming restrictions. Best of all, we provide direct access to our network, that lets you control your connectivity as if you were the carrier. Monitor your devices, access real-time network events and usage, switch operators remotely, and troubleshoot failures ahead of time, so your devices never miss a beat. For more information, visit www.flolive.net
About NLT Telecom
NLT Telecom is an exclusive telecommunications operator for the IoT market, a Mobile Virtual Network Enabler (MVNE), which offers the Brazilian market the best core network structure in the country, working with the wide LoRaWAN network based on the American Tower infrastructure and with Vivo cellular network (authorized full MVNO), throughout the whole Brazilian territory. NLT connectivity solutions can be combined with each other in order to meet the most diverse applications, being ideal for machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) communication, in areas such as healthcare, industry 4.0, vehicle and asset tracking, logistics, agribusiness, monitoring and security, payments and smart cities. www.nlt.com.br
