Open and flexible approach brings the latest GNSS correction to integrators of high-accuracy positioningLEUVEN, BELGIUM, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Septentrio, a leader in high-precision GNSS* positioning solutions, announces the start of the Agnostic Corrections Partner Program. This program facilitates the use of Septentrio receivers with various high-accuracy services, which offer varying levels of accuracy, coverage and delivery methods. This also allows integrators and users to select the service which is most suitable for their specific application and business model. GNSS-based positioning is limited in accuracy due to several errors caused by GNSS satellites as well as the Earth’s atmosphere. To compensate for these errors and achieve decimeter or even centimeter-level accuracy the receiver needs to get additional information from a corrections service. As the demand for high-accuracy positioning is increasing with our ever-growing reliance on automation, the GNSS corrections ecosystem is rapidly expanding with new services offering varying levels of accuracy, delivery methods and geographical coverage. “Since GNSS corrections are a fundamental element to high-accuracy positioning, it’s important for customers to have options when integrating GNSS. With our agnostic approach, we want to give system integrators more control and choice over how they use high accuracy GNSS in the industrial and emerging markets,” commented Gustavo Lopez, Market Access Manager at Septentrio. In addition to the widely accepted RTK centimeter-level positioning, there has been an expansion in the market of affordable PPP-RTK (aka SSR) corrections, which provide continental coverage, sub-decimeter accuracy and a fast convergence rate, delivered over internet or satellite. The Agnostic Correction Partner Program provides documentation for the use of Septentrio receivers with these high-accuracy services and already includes Polaris from Point One, Skylark from Swift Navigation, PointPerfect from u-blox. The integration documentation and software code, linking these services to Septentrio receivers is openly available online on GitHub, enabling quick evaluation for integrators and the community. For further information about these services visit our corrections partnership website or contact Septentrio.
