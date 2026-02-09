New York State Reparations Commission to Host Workshop During 55th Annual Legislative Caucus Weekend

Commission to engage policymakers and community members at historic gathering in Albany

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New York State Community Commission on Reparations Remedies (NYSCCRR) will participate in a workshop during the 55th Annual New York State Association of Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic & Asian Legislators’ (NYSABPRHAL) Caucus Weekend. The workshop is hosted by Assemblywoman Michaelle Solages and will be held on Saturday, February 14, 2026 from 3:45 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Legislative Office Building, Hearing Room B, 198 State St., Albany, NY 12210.NYSCCRR Commissioners and staff will maintain a vendor booth on February 14, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Empire State Plaza Concourse, 279 Madison Ave., Albany, N.Y. 12242. Attendees can stop by to learn about the Commission’s work, provide testimonies, access materials, and share information that supports the Commission’s goals."We thank Assemblywoman Solages for hosting this workshop” said Dr. Seanelle Hawkins, chair of the NYSCCRR. “Caucus Weekend provides us with a powerful platform to raise awareness about our work and remind New Yorkers that we have one year left to collect the testimonies and research that will inform our final report."The workshop will provide an overview of the work of the Reparations Commission, progress to date, and how to engage and support their work. The session joins a conference agenda focused on issues affecting minority communities, including health care inequities, housing insecurities, criminal justice reform, educational disparities and economic equity.EVENT DETAILSWorkshopWhen: Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026Time: 3:45 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.Where: Legislative Office Building, Hearing Room B, 198 State St., Albany, N.Y. 12210 [Click to get directions] • Host: Assemblywoman Michaelle Solages• Co-Host: Senator James Sanders, Jr.• Organizer: Melody Harkness, Operations Manager• Participants: NYSCCRR Commissioner and Chair Dr. Seanelle Hawkins, Vice Chair Rev. Dr. Deborah Jenkins and Commissioner Timothy HoguesReparations Commission Booth: Ayanna Platt & Jeanine Hildreth, Policy Studies AssociatesWhen: Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026Time: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.Where: Empire State Plaza Concourse, 279 Madison Ave., Albany, N.Y. 12242 [Click to get directions] HOW TO PARTICIPATEThe workshop and booth welcome all conference attendees and community members.Community members can learn more details at www.ny.gov/reparations Those unable to attend may submit written or audio testimony via email to ReparationsCommission@reparations.ny.gov or leave a voicemail by calling 518-473-3997.To learn more about the Commission, access past hearing materials, or follow NYSCCRR updates, visit www.ny.gov/reparations ABOUT THE COMMISSIONThe NYSCCRR was established by Senate Bill S1163A, introduced by Senator James Sanders, Jr. and Assemblywoman Michaelle Solages, and signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul in 2023. The Commission’s mandate is to study the economic, social, and political impacts of slavery and systemic racism in New York State and produce an evidence-based report of reparations recommendations to the governor and state legislature.MEDIA CONTACT

