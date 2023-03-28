Iqarus & Headset Combine Expertise to Deliver VR Hostile Environment Training

Combined experience and expertise has led to the co-development of a new and exciting phase in the evolution of hostile environment training.
HEREFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Iqarus, a global provider of medical, security, safety, and hostile environment training has partnered with Head Set Immersive, the leading provider of VR safety training for media and humanitarian organisations.
Our combined experience and expertise coupled with our understanding of the marketplace has led to the co-development of a new and exciting phase in the evolution of hostile environment training. By introducing VR to make the programme content more realistic, visceral and time effective, we are redefining how safety training is delivered.
The Safety, Trauma and Resilience Training (START) course will provide learners with the core skills needed for travelling to, or operating in, challenging areas. This intensive one-day hybrid course combines hands-on trauma care with evocative virtual reality (VR) scenarios and practical stress management techniques. It is suitable for beginners and those looking to refresh their skills, prior to any deployment.
Ged Healy, Director of Training & Development at the Iqarus Immersive Training Centre said:
“We are delighted and excited about our partnership with Head Set Immersive. This unique combination of expertise will bring a new type of training course to the market. This shorter, more affordable, enjoyable, and deeply thought-provoking course will change the nature of how hostile environment training is perceived and delivered. We understand and embrace that the future of training does not have to be the conventional classroom face-to-face style of delivery but can be a combination of various teaching methodologies and simulations, which include VR. Not only do these simulations create a powerful feeling of presence that improves training outcomes, but they also offer an unprecedented insight into students’ performance, whilst creating a safe learning space to practise under pressure. We look forward to delivering our joint offerings in the US and the UK and providing further expanded courses.”
Kate Parkinson, co-founder and CEO of Head Set Immersive, said:
“We are thrilled that Iqarus, a market leader in hostile environment training, has chosen to partner with Head Set to co-create forward thinking training programmes. Our immersive specialists have created a suite of powerful “VR Field Trips” and our multi-user “Virtual Review” feature means trainers can offer real-time coaching in person, or completely remotely in VR. We’re looking forward to incorporating our existing VR simulations into courses with Iqarus, as well as drawing on our combined expertise to co-develop new VR training tools, that will revolutionise hostile environment training.”
Courses will be delivered at the Iqarus Immersive Training Centre in Hereford, UK and Washington DC, USA. Courses commence in April 2023.
For more information about the courses email education@iqarus.com, visit immersivetraining.iqarus.com or https://www.headsetimmersive.com/, or call +44 (0) 1432 355 964.
ENDS
For more information, press only: Louise Carne, Marketing & Communications Manager, Iqarus. Email: louise.carne@iqarus.com.
About Iqarus
Iqarus is the world leader in delivering high standards of medical care and internationally accredited medical training in the world’s most challenging operating environments.
We work side by side with governments, IGOs, INGOs, militaries and private companies, to provide the medical support which enables them to accomplish their mission objectives with total focus and confidence. We rapidly develop and deliver innovative and scalable turnkey medical solutions, from individual medics to full-scale multi-disciplinary field hospitals, often in areas of high risk.
We have over 20 years’ experience delivering medical training across the globe and from our Immersive Training Centre in Hereford, UK. We currently offer 23 core courses, as well as a wide range of tailored training modules designed to specifically meet learner requirements. We pride ourselves in being able to prepare both medical and non-medical learners, by providing them with the critical skills and knowledge needed to manage medical emergencies in complex environments.
About Head Set
Head Set Immersive designs, develops and delivers highly evocative virtual reality simulations. Founded by journalists with a combined 30 years’ experience working in hostile environments, we are the leading provider of VR safety training for media and humanitarian organisations.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.