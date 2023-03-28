Worthy Raises Bond Rates, Enhances Investor Returns

You are Worthy of a better return

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Worthy Financial, Inc., a modern personal finance company that provides digital savings solutions and, via its subsidiaries, delivers alternative investment products to a wide-range of retail investors, is pleased to announce that as of April 1st, its subsidiaries will be increasing the yields on all of its bonds to 5.5% (effective rate of 5.65% APY) in order to help investors during these inflationary times.

“Particularly during today’s tumultuous economic climate, we are thrilled to be able to offer a higher yielding, stable and liquid interest-bearing alternative to all investors – even those investing as little as $10,” stated Dara Albright, CMO of Worthy Property Bonds.

“Although not FDIC insured, Worthy goes to great lengths to eliminate the same type of lending risks that have caused the recent bank runs. Unlike banks, Worthy Property Bonds do not have exposure to long term inflationary-prone assets such as Treasuries. Instead, Worthy Property Bonds invests in secured and short-term real-estate loans, and also shares a much more substantial amount of the interest proceeds with its investors. This investor-friendly mindset has enabled Worthy to amass a sizeable community of loyal customers,” says Sally Outlaw, CEO of Worthy Financial, Inc.

In addition to using the “spare change” accumulated via Worthy’s round-up app, bonds may also be purchased directly at https://worthypropertybonds.com.

About Worthy

Worthy Financial, Inc. is a modern personal finance company that, via its subsidiaries, delivers alternative investment products and digital savings solutions that enables consumers to gather and grow their nest eggs by rounding up their daily purchases and investing the spare change into higher yielding alternative assets more aligned with their values and lifestyle. Click here to learn more.

Legal Disclaimer

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.