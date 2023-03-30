The City of Napa Partners with Bike Index to Fight Bike Theft

The world's most widely-used bicycle registration service comes to Napa, California, to combat bike theft and recover more stolen bikes.
NAPA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Napa and the 501(c)(3) nonprofit bicycle registry, Bike Index, announced last week their partnership to bring universal bike registration to Napa, California.
With nearly 200 miles of bike trails weaving through the area, this scenic county is both a home and destination for cyclists in the region. The City of Napa and the Napa County Bicycle Coalition partnered with Bike Index to keep bike riding in the area safe and accessible.
Residents can now register their bicycles with the Napa Police Department, or add their existing registered bikes to the Napa Police Department’s Bike Index database. This allows bicycles to be reported and recovered more easily in the case of bike theft.
For an additional bike theft deterrent and to provide local law enforcement the ability to recover a stolen or lost bicycle sooner, QR-Coded bike stickers by Bike Index have also been made available. The tamper-resistant and weather-proof stickers deter theft and make it easier to return stolen bicycles to their rightful owners.
For over ten years, Bike Index has been the leader in recovering stolen bicycles, recovering a total value of over $21 million in bicycles and registering over 975,000 bicycles to date. Bike Index is proud to partner with the City of Napa, which joins over 1,400 other partner organizations around the world that use the Bike Index registry to fight bike theft.
To learn more about bringing free bike registration to your city, police department, campus, bike shop, or organization, and for all other press inquiries, please contact: press@bikeindex.org.
