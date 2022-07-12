Boston Nonprofit Distributes Over 4,500 Menstrual Products to Fight Period Poverty
Boston-based nonprofit, Love Your Menses, distributed over 4,500 100% organic cotton pads and tampons in a local period pop-up event
With the rise in cost of food, gas and rent, we understand how difficult these times have been for the community, and we knew we had to do our part to provide some relief.”BOSTON, MASS., UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston nonprofit, Love Your Menses, hosted a community period pop-up event this last weekend, Friday, July 8, 2022 where they distributed over 4,500 100% organic cotton pads and tampons.
— Dr. Ebere Azumah
Period poverty, or the lack of access to menstrual products and education, is something that over 500 million people in the U.S. face. With the current tampon shortage and financial strain of inflation, monthly menstruators face even more challenges getting the supplies they need, which is why Love Your Menses stepped in.
“With the rise in cost of food, gas and rent, we understand how difficult these times have been for the community, and we knew we had to do our part to provide some relief,” says Dr. Ebere Azumah, co-founder and President of Love Your Menses.
For the Boston-based nonprofit, serving their local community was the first of several Period Pop-Up events scheduled this year in cities including: Boston, Detroit, Washington D.C., and Houston among others.
The next Period Pop-Up event will be held Friday, August 5, 2022 at Mary Hannon Park in Dorchester (Boston, Mass.) from 5pm-7pm.
“Period poverty is an issue here in our own community. You may not see it, but there is someone right now probably wearing a tampon longer than they should or using toilet paper as a makeshift pad because they don’t have any period products left,” says Bria Gadsden, co-founder and Executive Director of Love Your Menses.
A 2022 recipient of the Black Girl Freedom Fund, Love Your Menses is dedicated to promoting menstrual equity and supporting girls and women with resources and education around the world. Their commitment to evidence-based menstrual health education, intergenerational community conversations and mentorship is evident in the variety of programs they run, such as the upcoming (July 15-17th) Cape Cod Menstrual Wellness Retreat, Period Product Dispenser program, FlowTech4Girls technology program and Our Flow Menstrual Wellness App.
For more information about how to support menstrual equity in your own community or support the menstrual wellness programs of Love Your Menses, visit www.loveyourmenses.com.
###
About Love Your Menses:
Love Your Menses is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2019 that promotes menstrual equity and fights period poverty by making menstrual products and reproductive education more accessible to communities around the world. Learn more at www.loveyourmenses.com.
Jordani Sarreal
Love Your Menses
+1 310-439-9213
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other