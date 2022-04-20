Trendy Beeswax Wraps Offer an Eco-Friendly Alternative to Plastic Wrap
Bee Kind Wraps is fighting plastic pollution and making leftovers instagram-worthy all at the same time.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To combat the billions of pounds of plastic waste that enter the oceans each year, former scuba diving instructor, Evan Guiton, launched Bee Kind Wraps in 2017 to create a full line of trendy, affordable products that replace everyday plastics and bring zero-waste solutions to the mainstream.
BEESWAX WRAPS
Of all the plastic wrap ever made and used in the world, none of it has decomposed. Bee Kind Wraps’ flagship product is made of beeswax-infused fabric for a biodegradable version of plastic wrap that doesn’t hurt the environment. The beeswax wraps are made in a variety of sizes with beautiful floral and geometric patterns inspired by nature.
VEGAN WRAPS
To provide a zero-waste solution for those with allergies, sensitivity to scent, and those who lead a plant-based lifestyle, Bee Kind created Vegan Wax Food Wraps made of a proprietary unscented wax blend that provides the same home-compostable solution.
PLASTIC-FREE PRODUCTS
Bee Kind Wraps offers many other common products that are made “plastic free for the sea” such as: bath products and accessories, produce bags, firestarters, dish soap and others.
The hand-painted vibrant designs of Bee Kind products make any packed meal or leftover instagram-worthy.
Visit www.beekindwraps.ca to shop these zero-waste budget-friendly products online (retail and wholesale).
ABOUT BEE KIND WRAPS
Bee Kind Wraps is a women-owned Canadian brand founded in 2017 with a mission to protect the ocean from devastating plastic pollution while creating sustainable eco-friendly products that don’t break the bank. For more information, visit www.beekindwraps.ca or follow @beekindwraps on Instagram and TikTok.
