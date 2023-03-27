Funding Now Available For Airport Improvements Through CAP

CANADA, March 27 - Released on March 27, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan is opening a project intake for the Community Airport Partnership (CAP) program. The government will be investing $850,000 in community airports as part of the 50/50 cost sharing grant.

"CAP is a provincial program that provides funding for the rehabilitation, construction, and capital improvements of airport infrastructure for community owned airports in Saskatchewan," Highways Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "These airports play an important role to ensure safety by supporting vital services like air ambulance, law enforcement and firefighting."

The application intake dates have been adjusted this year following consultation with communities and airport users.

Going forward, the application intake, selection and approval will be completed in the fall. As a result, an additional intake will occur in the fall of this year for projects to be undertaken in the 2024-25 fiscal year.

The CAP program provides grants to municipal governments to offset costs associated with rehabilitation and upgrades. Projects are evaluated based on improving safety, extending life cycle of the asset, airport utilization, economic benefits associated with the project and partnership opportunities.

"These types of investments in our transportation infrastructure enable safe, reliable and sustainable movement of people and goods," Cockrill said. "It is another example of growth that works for everyone."

Since 2007-08, more than $10.5 million has been invested into 42 different community airports.

Interested communities can find out more about the program here at www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/transportation/airports/community-airport-partnership-cap-program. The current intake is now open and will be accepting applications until April 21, 2023.

