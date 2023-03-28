Omni Interactions CEO Chris Carrington and Ian Barkin Speak at Frost & Sullivan’s Customer Contact East MindXchange

Customer experience leaders will take the main stage to discuss the future of people-based customer support

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Omni Interactions, the fastest-growing provider of outsourced customer experience, has been selected to exhibit and speak at Frost & Sullivan Customer Contact East MindXchange, set to be held from April 23-26, 2023. Omni CEO, Christopher Carrington, is widely known in the CX industry and is a pioneer in work-from-home customer care. Carrington will join Ian Barkin, a seasoned leader and innovator in Digital Operations, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Intelligent Automation, Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), and the Future of Work.

The speaking session is titled “The Future of People-Based Customer Support…Today” and will be on April 24, 2023, at 10:15 am EST.

Session Key Take-Aways:

- Innovative applications of remote work and the Gig Economy

- New ‘off-the-shelf’ technologies changing the customer contact industry

- Solutions that can allow our customer support to be on-demand, maintain high quality, expand access to talent, increase retention and do so all for a better total value

Join Omni Interactions at Customer Contact East MindXchange

Omni, a repeat sponsor of the event, will be taking meetings with innovative leaders looking to revolutionize their customer experience with AI-powered outsourced customer care services that bring together the nation's leading brands and highly skilled remote brand ambassadors.

If you cannot make it to the conference but would like to know more about the future of people-based customer support, view the Frost & Sullivan and Omni Interactions on-demand webinar series.

About Omni Interactions

Founded in 2016, Omni Interactions is the fastest-growing managed services provider of outsourced customer experience solutions. With over 120 years of combined C-suite experience providing work-from-home customer service solutions, Omni has developed a unique business model built around the gig economy and innovative cloud-based technology that empowers remote brand ambassadors to provide on-demand, scalable, omnichannel customer experience at a lower cost.

About Customer Contact East

A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange provides the tools, insight and relationships to execute your customer contact strategy; improving customer satisfaction rates, reducing customer churn and increasing revenue!

About Ian Barkin

Ian is a seasoned leader and innovator in Digital Operations, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Intelligent Automation, Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), and the Future of Work. He has a proven track record of digital transformation solution development and sales of complex global engagements. Ian is a 4x founder, advisor, investor, and author of “Intelligent Automation”, and several LinkedIn Learning courses on RPA and AI.

About Christopher Carrington

Chris spends each waking moment thinking how to innovate the future of work. Chris started with traditional BPO work with Capgemini, then creating the work-at-home industry at Alpine Access to now innovating the Gig Economy for customer support with Omni Interactions. His expertise in the BPO and customer contact space spans more than 35 years in C-level roles leading and growing global corporations that deliver technology-enabled business services.