FEMA Awards $2.3M Grant to Aurora for Flood Risk Reduction Project

CHICAGO – Through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP), FEMA has awarded $2,315,164 to the city of Aurora, Ohio, for a flood risk reduction project. This grant will fund the acquisition and demolition of 11 flood-prone residential structures and the acquisition of one flood-prone vacant parcel.

After the demolition of these structures, the project will include floodplain and stream restoration work, storm sewer modifications, and the creation of a flood detention facility on the acquired land. The project will take place in the Geauga Lake subdivision, an area that has experienced repeated flooding, and is designed to reduce damage during future severe flooding events.

“FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program enables communities to implement critical mitigation measures to reduce or eliminate the risk of loss of life and property,” said FEMA Region 5 Regional Administrator Tom Sivak. “The acquisition and demolition of these structures permanently removes them from the floodplain, and the entire project will greatly reduce the financial impact on individuals and the community when future flooding occurs in Aurora.”

“The city of Aurora has had numerous flood events which caused damage to properties, businesses and roads,” said Sima Merick, executive director of the Ohio Emergency Management Agency. “After the flood risk reduction project is completed the community will be safer, due in part to the acquisition and demolition of the flood-prone residential structures.”

HMGP provides grants to state, tribal and local governments to implement long-term hazard mitigation measures following a natural disaster. For this project, FEMA will pay 90% of the $2,572,405 eligible project cost. The remaining 10% of the funds will be provided by Aurora. FEMA will also provide an initial $47,399 in sub-recipient management costs to assist the city of Aurora in managing this grant. To learn more about HMGP or FEMA’s other Hazard Mitigation Assistance programs, visit www.fema.gov/grants/mitigation.

