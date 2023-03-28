Diversity Week Returns to New York in September 2023

Partner Programs Unified Under Common Theme, “We All Belong”
NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After last year’s return to The Big Apple, industry diversity groups The WICT Network, NAMIC, and the Walter Kaitz Foundation are joining forces once again to host Diversity Week 2023. This year’s programs will amplify and celebrate industry achievements in workplace diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging – all under this year’s umbrella theme, “We All Belong,” underscoring the importance of normalizing inclusiveness in our workforce culture.
Building on the success of last year’s long-awaited return to New York City, partners will host a series of in-person conferences and events aimed at strengthening efforts to recruit and retain diverse professionals across the cable, media, and entertainment industry while better serving an increasingly diverse group of consumers. And this year, the Kaitz Foundation will celebrate the 40th Anniversary of its annual fundraising dinner. Here is the preliminary 2023 schedule:
September 18 – 19: The WICT Network will kick off Diversity Week with its annual Leadership Conference under the theme, “Co-Create the Future”
September 19 – 20: NAMIC will host its Annual National Conference themed, “Our Legacy, A Mosaic of Possibilities”
September 20: The Kaitz Foundation Annual Fundraising Dinner takes place under the theme, “Staying Focused”
All conferences and events take place September 18-20, 2023, at the New York Marriott Marquis in mid-town Manhattan, with some partners offering select virtual components.
“The WICT Network is thrilled once again to open Diversity Week 2023 with our annual Leadership Conference. This year’s theme, Co-Create the Future, will build on previous years’ outcomes as we move into a new era of leadership governed by hybrid work, artificial intelligence, and a heightened focus on belonging,” said The WICT Network President & CEO, Maria E. Brennan, CAE. “As always, we look forward to collaborating with our diversity partners at NAMIC and the Walter Kaitz Foundation to provide the industry with a first-rate educational experience centered on shared goals regarding diversity, equity, and inclusion.”
“At NAMIC, we believe diversity, equity, and inclusion are the cornerstones of creating better workplaces and designing innovative solutions to drive our industry forward,” said A. Shuanise Washington, president, and CEO of NAMIC, Inc. “This year’s annual conference theme, “Our Legacy, A Mosaic of Possibilities,” promotes a shared industry responsibility and legacy for DEAI—one that brings a mosaic of possibilities. The conference will explore some of those possibilities, enabling attendees to learn best practices, build valuable networks, and gain actionable solutions to advance DEAI in their companies.”
“The Walter Kaitz Foundation is excited to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the Kaitz Dinner, acknowledging the progress that has been made by the industry, the generosity and determination of our partners and supporters, and the shared vision for the future. With the DEIB landscape shifting at record pace, it’s critical for the industry to stay focused and move the needle through decisive action. The Foundation is excited to announce that Dalila Wilson-Scott, EVP and Chief Diversity Officer of Comcast Corporation and President of the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation, and Detavio Samuels, CEO of Revolt will co-chair the 2023 dinner. With their leadership, preparations for the 40th Anniversary event are well underway.
Conference and event registration, housing, ticket, and sponsorship sales are now open through individual partner websites along with a preliminary schedule of events. More information on agenda and programs will be announced as they come together over the coming months. For Diversity Week information and links to partner sites, visit www.diversityweek.com.
ABOUT
The WICT Network is a global organization whose mission is to create women leaders that transform our industry. We do this by providing unparalleled professional development programs, commissioning original gender research, and supporting a B2B network that helps advance women. For more than 40 years, The WICT Network has partnered with media, entertainment, and technology companies to help build a more robust pipeline of women leaders. Founded in 1979, and now over 10,000 members and 24 chapters strong, The WICT Network is the largest and oldest professional association serving women in media. Charter Communications, Comcast NBCUniversal, and Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution are The WICT Network’s Strategic Touchstone Partners. Please visit www.wict.org or follow @WICTHQ on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter for more information.
NAMIC is the premier organization focusing on cultural diversity, equity, access, and inclusion in the cable and communications industry. More than 4,000 professionals belong to a network of 18 chapters nationwide. Through initiatives that support leadership development, advocacy, and empowerment, NAMIC collaborates with industry partners to expand and nurture a workforce that reflects the cultural richness of the American population. For more information, please visit www.namic.com or follow @NAMICNational on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
The Walter Kaitz Foundation advances diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging in media and entertainment. The Foundation provides targeted grants, funds vital industry research that informs workplace practices, and advocates for improving DEI&B in every aspect of the industry from hiring, supplier diversity, and career advancement, through development and distribution of diverse creative content. The Foundation produces unique programs and initiatives designed to educate and facilitate collaboration between partners and benefactors that align with its mission. Since 2002, the Foundation has distributed over $23 Million in grants. Visit walterkaitz.org to learn more.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
NAMIC Media Office
NAMIC Inc.
+1 212-594-5985
media@namic.com