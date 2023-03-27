House Democrats release “Resilient Washington” state operating budget

There were 2,287 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,976 in the last 365 days.
OLYMPIA – House Democrats unveiled their “Resilient Washington” 2023-2025 operating budget on Monday. The plan will maintain critical investments made over the last few years and increase support for K-12 and special education, workforce development, and poverty reduction. It maintains the funding and programs expanded during the pandemic to protect the most vulnerable Washingtonians, while strategically maintaining high priority investments despite reduced federal financial support.
“We are proposing a biennial budget that invests in our teachers, students, and schools. It prioritizes behavioral health, housing and homelessness, and poverty reduction. This budget reflects the values of our House Democratic Caucus and what we have heard from the people of Washington. It is a $69.5 billion biennial budget that is both responsible and sustainable,” said Rep. Timm Ormsby (D-Spokane), chair of the Appropriations Committee.
“Our budget takes a holistic approach to the needs of Washingtonians – needs that intersect. Investments in food security also benefit educational achievement for our kids. Investments in housing stability also improve health outcomes. Investments in responding to climate change also support economic growth and good-paying jobs. Our priorities reflected in this budget reinforce one another,” said Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon (D-West Seattle), the House Majority Leader.
Below are some highlights of the two-year operating budget:
Targeted Equity Investments: Racial equity is one of the House Democratic Caucus’s top priorities, these considerations are woven throughout the Resilient Washington budget. Listed below are a few highlighted examples of specific investments in communities of color who have historically been excluded from access and opportunity. This includes:
Cradle to Career: “House Democrats identified education, particularly special education, as a top priority this year and are allocating $1.9 billion into our students, teachers, and schools. We are on our way to providing access to the Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program for all qualifying families by 2027, and we’re also ensuring everyone has the support they need to get a degree or credential, whether you’re low-income, the first in your family to go to college, or a parent returning to school,” said Rep. Steve Bergquist (D-Renton), Vice Chair of the Appropriations Committee. This includes investments to:
Housing, Human Services, and Poverty Reduction: “We have heard from people across our state experiencing food and housing insecurity about how important and critical this funding is to keep people from harm. We are more committed than ever to continuing the investments we’ve made during the last few years,” said Rep. Mia Gregerson (D-SeaTac), Vice Chair of the Appropriations Committee. In this budget, House Democrats are investing:
Public Health, Behavioral Health, Long-Term Care, and Developmental Disabilities: “The pandemic exposed the healthcare related needs in our communities, that’s why we’re investing to in programs that ensure families can get their loved one care when they need it, whether they’re looking for support with substance use disorders, long term care or something else. We’re also bringing stability to our health care delivery system including our hospitals, family practice, and pediatric providers,” said Rep. Nicole Macri, (D-Seattle) Vice Chair of the Appropriations Committee. That includes allocations of:
Climate Commitment Act and Natural Resources: “Washington has led the nation in fighting climate change. Our passage of the Climate Commitment Act was a prime example of this leadership, and with this budget we arrive at a new milestone on our path to a clean energy future. We’re also investing in natural resource protection and projects to protect our environment for future generations,” said Fitzgibbon. Some highlights in the Climate Commitment Act spending include:
