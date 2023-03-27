House Democrats release state transportation budget

There were 2,287 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,976 in the last 365 days.
OLYMPIA—House Democrats proposed a second supplemental transportation budget for the 2021-23 biennium and the new transportation budget for the 2023-25 fiscal biennium, providing a spending authority of $10.3B and $13.6B, respectively. The budgets reflect several new legislative and governor priorities, as well as the need to address the fiscal realities relating to the continuation of previous legislative budgets.
These budget funds will be used to implement last year’s historic and transformative, Move Ahead Washington package (almost $17 billion) over a 16-year period, as well as projects from the 2015 Connecting Washington package ($16 billion investment), also over a 16-year period.
“Many projects were delayed several years,” said House Transportation Chair Rep. Jake Fey (D-Tacoma). “It makes sense to not dismantle these project teams but to keep the projects on schedule and we have the financial resources to do so.
“Our ferry system also has a lot of challenges in regard to worker recruitment, training and retention, not to mention the construction of new vessels,” Fey added.
“This year, the House Democrats and House Republicans worked side-by-side on this budget. I believe there will be bipartisan support,” said Fey.
This budget funds:
Highlighted Investments
Projects:
Highway Improvements & Preservation: $5.67B
This budget restores key projects and keeps them on schedule. The Governor’s budget pushed out many projects including major Connecting Washington (CW) projects. This budget prioritizes CW projects and keeps many major projects on schedule, which is important to maintain momentum. This budget is also realistic about what WSDOT can accomplish in time allotted, for example:
Ferries:
Investing in our ferry system: $1.26B
Washington State Ferries (WSF) needs better employment initiatives and new vessels. Money for these two items will come from the operating budget ($527M) and the capital budget ($728M) for new vessels.
Workforce initiatives at WSF: (SB 5550)
New Vessels: (HB 1846 + SB 5760)
Traffic Safety
This budget invests in multiple aspects of traffic safety, taking into consideration the roles traffic management, law enforcement, driver education, and the build environment play in keeping our streets and roadways safe. Washington is facing its highest level of traffic fatalities since 1990, with 745 people losing their lives in 2022 alone.
Budget investments will include:
Climate Commitment Act: $921M
The state’s carbon-pricing program is the centerpiece of the Washington’s Climate Commitment Act that passed in 2021. This piece of legislation sets a statewide cap on greenhouse gas emissions that gradually lessen over time, with a goal of decarbonization by 2050.
Washington had its first CCA auction in late February 2023 allowing us to invest in decarbonization strategies across the transportation sector, including:
Move Ahead Washington programmed: $723M
Additional transfer to Carbon Emissions Reduction Account: $198M
For more information:
Executive Session on the House transportation budget proposal in the Transportation Committee is scheduled for 4 PM on Wednesday, March 29 on TVW.