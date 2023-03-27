MDC wants to gather information from public about fishing at Bennett Spring

Body

LEBANON, Mo. – If you like to fish at Bennett Spring State Park, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) wants to hear from you.

MDC is asking Bennett Spring anglers to provide input on a variety of topics that pertain to fishing at this popular trout park. People can enter their comments online through May 15 by going to https://mdc.mo.gov/bennett-spring and clicking on the Bennett Angler Survey link on the right side of the page.

Gathering public input has always been a key part of MDC’s management and regulatory decisions. In the case of trout fishing at Bennett Spring, MDC wishes to gather anglers’ opinions about the regulations and procedures regarding fishing gear, methods, and management zones at Bennett Spring. The responses the public provide will allow MDC to better understand the views of those who fish at this popular site.

MDC’s Bennett Spring Hatchery, which is located within the state park, is in the beginning stage of a multi-year renovation project. As part of these operational upgrades that will be taking place, MDC staff thought it was an appropriate time to gather input on public opinion on fishing opportunities provided at the park.

Approximately 140,000 people enjoy trout fishing at Bennett Spring each year. Trout fishing at Bennett Spring has a history dating back to the early 1900s. Currently, MDC manages trout fishing and the hatchery at Bennett Spring State Park. The state park facilities are managed by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.