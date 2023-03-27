Caring For Others Activates an ‘All Hands Mission’ in Support of the Tornado Victims in Troup County

Atlanta-based non-profit preparing shipments of cleanup tools & supplies, as well as financial support for those who have been impacted by the Georgia tornadoes
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Caring For Others, a 501c3 on a mission to eradicate poverty, is activating their ‘All Hands Mission’ to send trucks with cleanup tools and cleaning supplies to Troup County to aid those who have been affected by the tornadoes in Georgia over the last 24 hours. Caring For Others Founder and CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley has been providing relief funds and supplies to those impacted by dozens of natural disasters over the last two decades. The Caring For Others team is traveling with a truck of supplies to Troup County on the morning of Wednesday, March 29.
“God’s work never stops,” said Richmond-Shockley. “Caring For Others’ ‘All Hands Missions’ are activated the moment disaster strikes. We cannot let people already suffering from poverty, who are truly desperate to receive our assistance, face further challenges.“
Shockley and her team are accepting financial donations, as well as cleanup tools and products, that will be delivered Wednesday morning to the Troup County communities most impacted. Supplies requested for donation include:
- Tarps
- Work gloves
- Rakes
- Chainsaws
- Batteries
- Flashlights
- And more…
To make a donation of supplies, please deliver to Caring For Others headquarters at 3537 Browns Mill Rd SE #2, Atlanta, GA 30354 before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28.
To make a financial contribution to the mission or to learn more about Caring For Others, please visit https://caring4others.org/donate/ and use the pulldown menu for ‘Disaster Relief Efforts.’
