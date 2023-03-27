The Autism Network Podcastathon Will Feature Neurodiverse Hosts, Guests and Artists

The Autism Network Podcastathon 44 hours Live Non Stop April 4-6 www.autismnetwork.com The Autism Network logo Stories from the Spectrum Content BY and FOR a Neurodiverse World Link Tree for The Autism Network The Autism Network Podcastathon Flyer

The Autism Network Podcastathon will feature guests, hosts, and experts who identify as being Autistic, on the spectrum, or Neurodiverse.

An integral part of The Autism Network’s mission is to elevate the voices of those actually on the spectrum. This is reflected in our programing for The Autism Network Podcastathon.” — Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh PhD. BCBA-D

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Autism Network Podcastathon will go live on April 4th at 6pm Eastern time and it will attempt to stay live for 44 hours without interruption, providing free, diverse programing to the world about autism. The Podcastathon will feature information from those around the world, notably from a wide variety of individuals who identify as being Autistic, on the spectrum, or Neurodiverse, as well as other allies to the autism community. All the content will be free around the globe, on platforms including Youtube, FaceBook, Twitter and other live streaming sites. An hour-by-hour calendar can be viewed here: https://www.autismnetwork.com/calendar-by-hour/ Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh, co-founder of The Autism Network says, “An integral part of The Autism Network’s mission is to elevate the voices of those actually on the spectrum. This is reflected in our programing for The Autism Network Podcastathon . All aspects of production from artwork, editing, hosting, and guest interviews have heavily involved individuals who identify as being Autistic, on the spectrum or Neurodiverse.”For those looking to hear from individuals who identify as Autistic, on the spectrum, or Neurodiverse, there are many choices throughout the Podcastathon.Dr. Temple Grandin, the famed international speaker and author of many bestselling books as well as the subject of the HBO film titled Temple Grandin will answer live questions from the viewing audience during Hour 5.Dr. Stephen Shore, who is credited with saying, “If you have met one person with autism, you have met one person with autism” is the author of many books on the subject of autism, including Understanding Autism for Dummies. He will be featured, and answer questions during Hour 4.Dr. Kerry Magro, international speaker renowned for his talks on Autism and bullying will host 2 hours of Stories from the Spectrum during the Podcastathon: Hours 6 & 29.Autism Sexuality and Relationship Coach Amy Gravino will also host two separate hours of Stories from the Spectrum: Hours 17 & 41.Certified Human Potential Coach and Toastmasters International Accredited Speaker Thomas Iland will also host an hour of Stories from the Spectrum focusing on Love, Marriage and Relationships on the Spectrum during Hour 40.Dani Bowman, founder of DaniMation Films and featured cast member of Netflix’s Love on the Spectrum USA, will be offering a free animation drawing class during Hour 31.The SJ Childs Show, hosted by author/influencer Sara Bradford will feature news about Autism in challenging places around the world, like war-torn Ukraine during Hour 38.Cooking with Conor, during Hour 8 will feature the young chef at work in his kitchen creating delectable treats.Actor Coby Bird, from Netflix’s Locke & Key will participate in the Hour 1 Kick-Off and then return to co-host Hour 10 alongside his mom, Rachael Bird.A full interactive calendar of all the hours can be found here: https://www.autismnetwork.com/calendar-by-hour/ The Autism Network Podcastathon will run for 44 hours because until recently the CDC estimated that of eight-year-olds in the US, 1 in 44 had received an ASD diagnosis. Last week the CDC published new numbers. The current autism prevalence is now 1:36, creating an even greater need for quality information. Says Dr. Granpeesheh, “In 1979 when I began working in the field of autism, the prevalence of autism was 1/1000! I never imagined it would increase so drastically over the course of my lifetime. We will discuss some of the reasons for this increase in our Podcastathon.”The goal of the Podcastathon is to provide information and inspiration to those on the spectrum, young and old, as well as the families, friends and professionals who love them.ABOUT THE AUTISM NETWORK PODCASTATHON: The Autism Network Podcastathon will begin on April 4, 2023 at 6pm ET and continue for 44 hours nonstop, ending on April 6, 2023 at 2pm ET. Content provided during the Podcastathon will be from top autism podcasts, experts, self-advocates, individuals on the spectrum and loved ones of those who identify as being Autistic or Neurodiverse. All content is free and can be viewed on www.autismnetwork.com , most live streaming services and will be available on all podcast platforms as a free download.Hour by Hour Calendar: https://www.autismnetwork.com/calendar-by-hour/ Official Website: https://www.autismnetwork.com/podcastathon/ ABOUT THE AUTISM NETWORK: The Autism Network is home to Autism Live, the #1 rated Autism Podcast for 2021 and 2022, as well as other top podcasts Ask Dr. Doreen, with Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh, and Stories from the Spectrum, which features programing that is entirely hosted, created, and produced by individuals on the spectrum.Official Website: https://www.autismnetwork.com/ Facebook: The Autism NetworkABOUT ASK DR. DOREEN: Ask Dr. Doreen features world renowned autism expert Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh as she takes live questions from viewers around the world. Dr. Granpeesheh, BCBA-D, founded the original Center for Autism and Related Disorders, where she served as its Director until 2018. Dr. Granpeesheh has dedicated more than 40 years of her life to helping individuals with autism lead healthy, productive lives. Dr. Granpeesheh is a licensed clinical psychologist and behavior analyst with expertise in the field of autism research and treatment. Watch Ask Dr. Doreen Live on Tuesdays at 1pm ET, 10am PT on the Autism Network, YouTube, Twitter or Facebook. Ask Dr. Doreen questions on TikTok.TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@askdrdoreen Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/drdoreengranpeesheh ABOUT STORIES FROM THE SPECTRUM: Stories from the Spectrum: Content by and for a Neurodiverse World is the newest podcast from The Autism Network. It features artists, filmmakers, poets, bloggers, animators and other artists who identify as being on the spectrum or as being Neurodiverse. Each episode features a range of stories, no two alike, because each individual has a unique story to tell and a unique perspective on how to tell the story. Stories from the Spectrum streams live on Thursdays and is available on all podcast platforms as a free download.Official Website: https://www.autismnetwork.com/

