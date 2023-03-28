Speakers For The 52nd Annual Ann Arbor Hash Bash 2023 Include Rep. Debbie Dingell, Sinclair, Savit, Harper, Rabhi
The 2023 Hash Bash will feature long-time sensible cannabis law reform advocates from Michigan and the emancipation of those currently incarcerated for cannabis
In spite of many years of efforts and making tremendous progress for cannabis reform in Michigan- there are still people inexplicably locked up for cannabis related crimes.”ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hash Bash will kick off Saturday April 1st at The DIAG on the campus of the University of Michigan. This year’s rally is scheduled from High Noon until 4 pm. The 2023 Hash Bash is a collaboration between the Students for Sensible Drug Policy group at the University of Michigan and the Hash Bash Organizing Committee. Speakers include a U.S. House Representative, a County Prosecutor and a Commissioner, a candidate for U.S. Senate and the legendary John Sinclair.
— Jamie Lowell, Hash Bash Event Coordinator
The Hash Bash is a protest against prohibition and a celebration of cannabis culture. As has become somewhat of a tradition, Ann Arbor’s own prodigal son Laith Al-Saadi will perform his rendition of the National Anthem on guitar to get things officially underway. Attendees will hear long time cannabis activists, heads of advocacy groups, legal experts, testimonials, political candidates and elected officials in support of cannabis. Live music provided by Cosmic Knot will follow until 4:00.
Notable speakers will include:
The legendary John Sinclair
U.S. House Representative Debbie Dingell
'Mr. Hash Bash'- Adam Brook
Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit
Candidate for U.S. Senator- Hill Harper
Washtenaw County Commissioner Yousef Rabhi
Executive Director of Michigan NORML Rick Thompson
Josey Scoggin Director of the Redemption Foundation
Mitzi Ruddock founder of Black Cannabis Access.
Cosmic Knot will provide live music and call on many notable artists to join them including P-Funk All Star Muruga Booker.
“In spite of many years of efforts and making tremendous progress for cannabis reform in Michigan- there are still people inexplicably locked up for cannabis related crimes," said Jamie Lowell, Event Coordinator for the Hash Bash. "Trying to prevent people from being harassed and imprisoned for cannabis activity was the fundamental basis for people such as John and Leni Sinclair and others to inspire the cannabis movement in Michigan over 50 years ago.”
Hash Bash is held on the campus of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, on the steps of the law library and including the Diag, an open place for gatherings. Previous Bash events have drawn crowds of 10,000 +. This year there will be non profit and advocacy groups with tented displays on the Diag grounds. "We are so glad to be working with the Students for Sensible Drug Policy group again this year," Lowell emphasized.
Hash Bash is the centerpiece of a group of activities in Ann Arbor this weekend. Related events include the Monroe Street Fair and the Hash Bash Treasure Hunt. Media is welcome to attend; camera space is reserved on the library steps for video and still photography. Interviews with speakers and attendees are available.
Jamie Lowell
Hash Bash Event Coordinator
+1 734-276-6318
jamie@medscafe.com
