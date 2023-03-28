Speakers For The 52nd Annual Ann Arbor Hash Bash 2023 Include Rep. Debbie Dingell, Sinclair, Savit, Harper, Rabhi

The 2023 Hash Bash logo A Hash Bash collage The official poster for the 2023 Hash Bash celebration

The 2023 Hash Bash will feature long-time sensible cannabis law reform advocates from Michigan and the emancipation of those currently incarcerated for cannabis

In spite of many years of efforts and making tremendous progress for cannabis reform in Michigan- there are still people inexplicably locked up for cannabis related crimes.” — Jamie Lowell, Hash Bash Event Coordinator