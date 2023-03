Announcing the 2023 Hash Bash Treasure Hunt

The 2023 Hash Bash Treasure Map Get your Treasure Map today! Treasure Map artwork by TDogg

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, USA, March 23, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Who: Great Lakes Expungement Network- Ann Arbor Hash Bash, Monroe St. FairWhat: Hash Bash Treasure HuntWhen: For purchase now through April 3rd 2023. Redeemable March 29-April 3 2023Why: To raise money to expunge cannabis convictions in Michigan by benefiting the Great Lakes Expungement NetworkWhere: Ann ArborGet the most out of Hash Bash weekend and experience Ann Arbor like a local. Enjoy the 2023 Hash Bash Treasure Hunt by purchasing a Treasure Map online or at various cannabis retailers in Ann Arbor. 100 % of the money raised goes directly to the Great Lakes Expungement Network- Michigan’s only fee-free full service expungement program.The Map will lead treasure hunters to cannabis retailers and fantastic eateries in Ann Arbor. Visit each named location for a special gift or exclusive discount! Collect prerolls, flower, concentrates, and edibles all along the way. Take time to explore new restaurants. Take a tour of Ann Arbor's greatest smoke shops and find your next favorite piece! Get access to the weekend's hottest events and receive discounts and free gifts at every stop. Gifts are redeemable without purchase.Receive a stamp at each location to be entered into our giveaway. Complete each bonus star for an additional entry to the giveaway. Submit a photo of your map when completed to GreatLakesExpungementNetwork.org/HashBashTreasureMap. The winners will be announced live on Jazz Cabbage Café at 4:20 on Tuesday April 4th 2023. This promotion runs from March 29, 2023- April 4th, 2023. You must be 21 years old or older to participate. All terms are subject to change.The map costs $40 and has a $200 value and includes a single day ticket to the Hash Bash Cup.Treasure maps may be purchased online at GreatLakesExpungementNetwork.org/HashBashTreasureHunt . Online map orders can only be picked up at Arborside. This is to prevent people from getting multiple maps at different spots for the same order.Maps can be purchased in person at: ArborSide, Bloom City Club Ann Arbor, Curaleaf Ann Arbor, House of Evolution, Sticky Ann Arbor, Winewood Organics and Apothecare Ann Arbor.The Hash Bash Treasure Hunt is supported by: Ann Arbor Hash Bash, Monroe Street Fair, Hash Bash Cup and The Redemption Foundation and features original artwork by legendary graphic artist TDogg.Our Partnering Provisioning Centers are:ApothecareArborsideBloom City Club Ann ArborCuraleaf Ann ArborHouse of EvolutionMission Ann ArborSticky Ann ArborWinewood OrganicsOur Partnering Brands are:ApothecareFlowr PotTreetownRkiveRedemptionWinewood1906Evolution EdiblesTriple PhoenixTurn N BurnLightSky FarmsSticky MittenSmoke Shops:Bongs and ThongsWild Side Smoke ShopOur Restaurant Partners are:Vertex CoffeePeace Love and Little Doughnuts