Announcing the 2023 Hash Bash Treasure Hunt

The 2023 Hash Bash Treasure Map

Get your Treasure Map today!

Treasure Map artwork by TDogg

100 % of the money raised goes directly to the Great Lakes Expungement Network- Michigan’s only fee-free full service expungement program. We are so proud of this event and of everyone participating.”
— Josey Scoggin, Logistics Manager, Great Lakes Expungement Network
ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, USA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Who: Great Lakes Expungement Network- Ann Arbor Hash Bash, Monroe St. Fair
What: Hash Bash Treasure Hunt
When: For purchase now through April 3rd 2023. Redeemable March 29-April 3 2023
Why: To raise money to expunge cannabis convictions in Michigan by benefiting the Great Lakes Expungement Network
Where: Ann Arbor

Get the most out of Hash Bash weekend and experience Ann Arbor like a local. Enjoy the 2023 Hash Bash Treasure Hunt by purchasing a Treasure Map online or at various cannabis retailers in Ann Arbor. 100 % of the money raised goes directly to the Great Lakes Expungement Network- Michigan’s only fee-free full service expungement program.

The Map will lead treasure hunters to cannabis retailers and fantastic eateries in Ann Arbor. Visit each named location for a special gift or exclusive discount! Collect prerolls, flower, concentrates, and edibles all along the way. Take time to explore new restaurants. Take a tour of Ann Arbor's greatest smoke shops and find your next favorite piece! Get access to the weekend's hottest events and receive discounts and free gifts at every stop. Gifts are redeemable without purchase.

Receive a stamp at each location to be entered into our giveaway. Complete each bonus star for an additional entry to the giveaway. Submit a photo of your map when completed to GreatLakesExpungementNetwork.org/HashBashTreasureMap. The winners will be announced live on Jazz Cabbage Café at 4:20 on Tuesday April 4th 2023. This promotion runs from March 29, 2023- April 4th, 2023. You must be 21 years old or older to participate. All terms are subject to change.

The map costs $40 and has a $200 value and includes a single day ticket to the Hash Bash Cup.

Treasure maps may be purchased online at GreatLakesExpungementNetwork.org/HashBashTreasureHunt. Online map orders can only be picked up at Arborside. This is to prevent people from getting multiple maps at different spots for the same order.

Maps can be purchased in person at: ArborSide, Bloom City Club Ann Arbor, Curaleaf Ann Arbor, House of Evolution, Sticky Ann Arbor, Winewood Organics and Apothecare Ann Arbor.

The Hash Bash Treasure Hunt is supported by: Ann Arbor Hash Bash, Monroe Street Fair, Hash Bash Cup and The Redemption Foundation and features original artwork by legendary graphic artist TDogg.

Our Partnering Provisioning Centers are:
Apothecare
Arborside
Bloom City Club Ann Arbor
Curaleaf Ann Arbor
House of Evolution
Mission Ann Arbor
Sticky Ann Arbor
Winewood Organics

Our Partnering Brands are:
Apothecare
Flowr Pot
Treetown
Rkive
Redemption
Winewood
1906
Evolution Edibles
Triple Phoenix
Turn N Burn
LightSky Farms
Sticky Mitten
Smoke Shops:
Bongs and Thongs
Wild Side Smoke Shop

Our Restaurant Partners are:
Vertex Coffee
Peace Love and Little Doughnuts

Josey Scoggin
Great Lakes Expungement Network
+1 269-214-4495
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

Announcing the 2023 Hash Bash Treasure Hunt

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Josey Scoggin
Great Lakes Expungement Network
+1 269-214-4495
Company/Organization
MICBD
2527 REDWOOD DR
Flint Township, Michigan, 48433
United States
+1 586-350-8943
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Michigan Cannabis Business Development Group is an advocacy organization specializing in small business conferences, press releases and social media promotions for cannabis law reform events.

More From This Author
Announcing the 2023 Hash Bash Treasure Hunt
TV News personalities, Weed business people, Sports figures all Live At The Summit
New survey shows 66% of Michigan residents favor keeping or improving current medical marijuana law
View All Stories From This Author