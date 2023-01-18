TV News personalities, Weed business people, Sports figures all Live At The Summit
Some people are afraid to just be seen going into a cannabis dispensary, even though it is legal in 21 states, but they are curious enough to ask questions about cannabis’ magical medicinal qualities.”WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Summit lounge in Worcester, Massachusetts is the only legal cannabis social club in the state, and Pro Cannabis Media, called the “CNBC of Weed”, will produce a really live interactive talk show on the cannabis industry on Wednesday, January 27th. The two hour really live talk show will ask the audience to participate in "Everything You Ever Wanted to Know about Weed but were afraid to ask!”
— Jimmy Young, Pro Cannabis Media
“Some people are afraid to just be seen going into a cannabis dispensary, even though it is legal in 21 states, but they are curious enough to ask questions about cannabis’ magical medicinal qualities. This so called group of people are referred to as the “Canna Curious” in the industry, and it explains why the 50+ demographic is the fastest growing group in the business”... says Jimmy Young founder and Executive Producer at Pro Cannabis Media.
Young will host a VIP gathering at the Summit Lounge at 116 Water Street In Worcester, MA, on Wednesday night January 27th. Doors open at 6:30 and a small amount of tickets are available through Eventhi. Jimmy, who just so happens to be an Emmy Award Talk Show host in New England will host the two hour talk show with two guest hosts:
Alaina Pinto, News Anchor for Weed Talk News, Pro Cannabis Media’s weekly news roundup show and a former morning anchor at WHDH TV7 in Boston.
Eric Martin a former NFL player for the Super Bowl winning New England Patriots in 2014.Martin who is a native from California, went to Nebraska for college football training, and played professionally for the Canadian Football League and the NFL. Martin played parts of five years in the NFL for the Cleveland Browns and NE Patriots before consecutive concussions derailed his career.
The 2 hour Live From the Summit Lounge really live show will stream on Pro Cannabis Media’s network of social media platforms including PCM TV ON ROKU and APPLE, procannabismedia.com, YouTube, META/FB, LinkedIn, and twitch.tv/procannabismedia.com. The show will also have live reports and contributions from the Emerald Triangle in Humboldt County in California with second generation grower Wendy Kornberg, and from New York City with Gary George of the Real Cannabis Entrepreneur trade shows in that new tri-state area of legal states in NJ, NY, and CT. There will be cannabis trivia questions and contests, a live mic for audience attendees who want to ask questions, a packed swag bag of promotional items from industry businesses, and some other surprise guests on ZOOM and in person.
About Pro Cannabis Media:
Now with it’s ROKU and APPLE channels live streaming 24 hours a day with 7 days of unique content everyday, the so called “CNBC of Weed” produces a weekly Weed Talk News show with 12 correspondents from all over the world. Green Rush Live is one of the longest running really live cannabis business talk shows that has featured some of the biggest names in the industry on Friday afternoons from 4-6PMEST. Since it’s launch in 2020 during the pandemic shutdown, Pro Cannabis Media has over 700,000 video views on YouTube alone with close to 11,000 subscribers on that platform.
