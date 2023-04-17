Family Service of Greater Baton Rouge (FSGBR) hosts its 10th Annual Golf Tournament on June 9, 2023
Established in 1955, FSGBR offers various programs committed to strengthening individuals and families in the Baton Rouge area.
The annual golf tournament will benefit FSGBR's mission to counsel and strengthen individuals and families to improve their quality of life.BATON ROUGE , LA, UNITED STATES , April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Family Service of Greater Baton Rouge will host its 10th Annual Golf Tournament on June 9, 2023, at the Island at Plaquemine from 8:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. (8:30 A.M. Tee Off). The public is invited to come out and enjoy great food, fun, and prizes. The price for admission is $125 per individual player or $500 per team. Hole Sponsorships are $150 each.
The contributions received from this event will help support Family Service of GBR and its mission to counsel and strengthen individuals and families to improve their quality of life. Financial sponsorships and contributions support direct services to children, individuals, and families.
About Family Service of Greater Baton Rouge
Family Services is a non-profit agency established in 1955, offering various programs committed to strengthening individuals and families in the Baton Rouge area. Programs include Counseling, a Parenting center, Mental Health Services, Domestic Abuse Intervention and Supervised Visitation, and HIV Services and Prevention Programs. FSGBR also offers free HIV testing and counseling.
Click HERE to register, or for more information and a complete schedule of events, visit Family Services of Greater Baton Rouge or follow us on Facebook. Contact Evelyn Gibson at egibson@fsgbr.org or call 225-330-6327 for more information.
Family Service of Greater Baton Rouge's mission is to counsel and strengthen individuals and families to improve their quality of life since 1955. Programs are provided to more than 10,000 families and individuals each year.
