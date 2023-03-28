iRemedy Healthcare Companies Announces $28.75 Million Public Offering Under Regulation A

iRemedy Announces $28.75M Public Offering Under Regulation A
STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- iRemedy Healthcare Companies, Inc. (“iRemedy” or the “Company”) today announced the launch of a Regulation A, Tier 2 equity financing of up to $28.75 million (the “Public Offering”). This Public Offering is a landmark event for iRemedy and allows any individual over the age of 18 to log onto iRemedy’s Public Offering website, found at invest.iremedy.com, where they may invest directly in the Company through the purchase of shares of Common Stock of the Company. A direct link to the Company’s offering circular has been posted to the Public Offering website. Investor may also review the offering circular and other securities filings on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov.
iRemedy’s mission is to disrupt and positively transform the U.S. healthcare industry through creation and support of an open, fair and fully transparent online hyper marketplace for the sale and purchase of medical and healthcare supplies to government agencies, care providers and consumers. The Company is earning global distinction as a trusted and reliable partner through the provision of guaranteed access to verified Federal Drug Administration—approved supplies by sourcing directly from established manufacturers and distributors around the world. Through its key partnerships, industry knowledge and artificial intelligence (“AI”) -enabled technological advancements that iRemedy’s team of engineers have pioneered, iRemedy is succeeding in bypassing supply chain bottlenecks to offer the widest selection of high-quality products, driving consistently low pricing and procurement efficiencies for iRemedy customers every day.
Tony Paquin, iRemedy co-founder, Chairman and CEO, stated, “Over the years, iRemedy has had many business partners and customers ask us about becoming owners our Company, and from time to time, we have tried to make that happen through small private placements. In view of the growth of iRemedy and the role we believe we are actively playing in the positive transformation of the U.S. Healthcare industry, we felt the time was right to invite the U.S. public to join us on this exciting journey through this Public Offering.”
This Public Offering is offering up to 3,382,352 shares of Common Stock at $8.50 per share, with a minimum purchase requirement of 100 shares, or $850.00. iRemedy has engaged Dalmore Group, LLC, a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA, to provide broker-dealer and administrative services relating to the Public Offering. In addition, the Company has also engaged OpenDeal Broker, LLC to assist with processing investments through its online investment platform at www.republic.com/iremedy (“Republic Platform”). OpenDeal Broker will act as the placement agent for only those subscriptions received through the Republic Platform.
About iRemedy
With 15 years in healthcare supply, iRemedy (The iRemedy Healthcare Companies, Inc) is a trusted and reliable partner for acquiring medical and healthcare supplies. We guarantee access to verified supplies by sourcing directly from established manufacturers and distributors around the world. We bypass supply-chain bottlenecks and offer the widest selection of products by working with multiple vendors. Our industry-leading IP and group purchasing power enable transparency and competition, driving consistently low pricing for our customers every day. We navigate the complex logistics of international purchasing and shipping to ensure on-time delivery and satisfaction. Led by experienced pioneers in health tech and e-commerce, iRemedy simplifies healthcare to heal the world. https://iremedy.com/
