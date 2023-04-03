ICML To Join Downstream’s No.1 Conference & Exhibition This June in Galveston

Downstream USA 2023 returns to Galveston, and ICML is once again a partner that can offer discount access to certified lubrication practitioners.
BROKEN ARROW, OK, USA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Long known for certifying lube & oil practitioners in the energy industry, International Council for Machinery Lubrication (ICML) is excited to announce it is a media partner with the downstream industry's no.1 event, Downstream USA 2023, which is returning to Galveston after 4 years away.
"As downstream demand returns, producers are focused on maximizing output to capture returning profits," said Bridget Robinson, head of oil & gas at conference organizer Reuters Events. "Downstream USA 2023 unites decision makers to discuss how they can balance the race to safely maximize plant output against the need to futureproof facilities, and start to embed sustainability as the new normal."
The conference, taking place in Galveston, TX, on June 7 and 8, will attract more than 500+ attendees, while an accompanying exhibition featuring 150+ booths is expected to bring in a crowd of more than 3,500 petrochemical, refining, chemical and liquified natural gas professionals.
Confirmed speakers at Downstream USA 2023 include NOVA Chemical senior vice president and general counsel & corporate secretary Byron Romain, Indorama Ventures senior vice president and chief technical officer Suresh Padmanabhan, and BASF Elyria, OH Site Director, Kathy Fisette.
Also speaking at the event will be NOVA Chemicals vice president of manufacturing excellence Walter Pesenti, LyondellBasell digital portfolio director of manufacturing, global engineering, capital projects, and turnarounds Theunis Myburg, and Dow Director of EPC Madhivanan T A.
Downstream USA 2023 will feature three tracks covering:
* CAPITAL PROJECTS: fine tuning capital project strategy and incrementally progress towards excellence through targeted construction and engineering sessions addressing pain points throughout project lifecycles.
* RELIABILITY AND MAINTENANCE: developing data-driven strategy which balances asset integrity with profitability, and utilises innovative tech to enhance asset efficiency, empower your workforce & drive resilience.
* SHUTDOWN AND TURNAROUNDS: integrating capital project work early and harnessing the power of new technologies to reduce scope creep and increase execution productivity.
As a media partner for its second year, ICML has secured a $250 registration discount for ICML certificants and members. When registering online for full access to exhibitors, workshops, and roundtable sessions, an individual simply selects the desired conference pass type (owner/operator or EPC/vendor) and keys in code ICML250 when prompted.
The Downstream USA 2023 conference and exhibition are organized by Reuters Events, part of the Thomson Reuters family. It will take place in Galveston on June 7 and 8. For more information, visit events.reutersevents.com/petchem/downstream-usa or write to scott.cormack@thomsonreuters.com.
ABOUT ICML
International Council for Machinery Lubrication is the worldwide certification authority for lubrication and oil analysis practitioners in downstream energy and other global industries. As a vendor-neutral, member-based, technical, not-for-profit organization since 2001, its programs are designed to help lubrication practitioners succeed in their professional careers while advancing the optimization of lubricated asset reliability, utilization and costs. In addition to its certification activities, ICML is home to the ICML 55® standards for lubricated asset management, and it also bestows excellence awards to physical plants in recognition of world-class oil analysis and machinery lubrication programs.
