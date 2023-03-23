ICML Board Welcomes KEW Engineering’s Martin Williamson
UK-based instructor and consultant expands longtime role with board membership
With his international field experience and tireless championship of industrial training, Martin brings a knowledgeable perspective that will lend itself well to ICML's global mission.”BROKEN ARROW, OK, USA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- International Council for Machinery Lubrication (ICML) is pleased to announce the selection of Martin Williamson of KEW Engineering Ltd to serve as the newest member of its Board of Directors.
— Leslie Fish, ICML Executive Director
As managing director of KEW Engineering and a co-director of Uptime1O1 Pte. Ltd., Williamson is an internationally recognized instructor and consultant with a nearly eighteen-year ICML history, first as an early certificant and then as a dependable volunteer technical contributor and training partner.
“We are excited to welcome Martin to the board of directors, where he can apply his talents to ICML's development at a more strategic level,” said ICML Executive Director Leslie Fish. “With his international field experience and tireless championship of industrial training, Martin brings a knowledgeable perspective that will lend itself well to ICML's global mission.”
“We are pleased to continue growing with a diverse and global board to serve our members and partners,” said ICML Board Chairman Rendela Wenzel of Eli Lilly and Company. “With Martin, we have board members now from the U.S., Canada, and Europe who are committed to the education and certification of practitioners worldwide and to generating value for the manufacturers they serve.”
“I am honoured to have been nominated and elected to a role on the ICML board,” stated Williamson. “I have always been a strong advocate of the ICML, believing implicitly in what it offers. Being based in the United Kingdom and having worked extensively in the Middle East, the Far East and Southern Africa, my goal is to help the ICML firmly establish its position as a leading certification body at an international level. I want to contribute to the ongoing and excellent work the ICML has already achieved in raising the profile and professionalism of the critical role of lubrication personnel, be that in Lubricant Management or Condition Monitoring.”
Williamson earned his first of several professional ICML certifications in 2005, and he currently holds MLE, MLA III, and MLT II. Establishing his KEW Engineering consultancy in the UK that same year, he has consistently championed the value of certification training and has conducted ICML-related training classes since that time. Williamson has contributed his expertise on ICML's test development committee for several years. More recently, as an individual Associate ICML Member, he has proven to be a reliable resource with contributions to ICML initiatives that promote the benefits of certification training and timely exams.
Williamson is a graduate Mechanical Engineer from the University of Cape Town. He began his maintenance career with condition monitoring in the mining industry, focusing on oil analysis and tribology. In 1994 he joined Pall Filtration in the UK and provided technical support on their contamination monitoring instruments to clients in a variety of industries. He later joined Entek IRD to work in product management of their oil analysis tools, as well as to provide technical support and oil analysis training to international clients. For the last 20+ years, he has been presenting training classes and undertaking international consulting projects on behalf of Noria Corporation and other key clients such as BP, Dow Corning, Marathon Oil and Cargill. He attained his CMRP (Certified Maintenance & Reliability Professional) status with SMRP (Society for Maintenance & Reliability Professionals) and has assisted with various related ISO working groups.
------------
ABOUT ICML
ICML is a vendor-neutral, member-based, technical, not-for-profit organization serving global industry since 2001 as the world-class authority on machinery lubrication that advances the optimization of asset reliability, utilization and costs. ICML consists of paid professional staff members, volunteer committees, and members (organizations and individuals). It is a certification body serving industrial lubrication and oil analysis practitioners worldwide; a technical awards body recognizing companies that excel in oil analysis and machinery lubrication programs; and a standards body developing ICML 55® standards for lubricated asset management.
Download a brochure.
--- ### ---
Paul Hiller
International Council for Machinery Lubrication
+1 918-615-6575
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube