ICML To Join Downstream’s No.1 Conference & Exhibition This June in Houston

Well-known for certifying energy industry lube & oil practitioners, International Council for Machinery Lubrication is a media sponsor for the 10th annual expo.TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Council for Machinery Lubrication (ICML) is excited to announce it is a media partner with Reuters Events: Downstream USA 2022 Exhibition (June 8-9, Houston TX).
In four weeks, Reuters Events: Downstream USA 2022 opens at the NRG Center in Houston, hosting 5,000 attendees from across the US refining, petrochemical, LNG and chemical industry for two days. The event encompasses 4 business-critical tracks, 200 exhibition stands and an interactive exhibition.
The 150+ sessions presented across the conference tracks and exhibition floor will enable both conference and exhibition attendees to deep-dive key challenges—while also addressing daily challenges faced by industry professionals—across the 4 key focus areas:
• Reliability & Maintenance
• Shutdown & Turnarounds
• Engineering & Construction
• The Future of Downstream Plenary
Attendees will collaborate in audience-lead discussions to create tangible solutions that attendees can take back to their day-to-day jobs and network with peers.
The event in brief:
• 1,000 senior delegates and 40% owner-operator ratio in the conference room – meaning the best of the best will meet over the course of two content-packed days.
• 5,000 attendees at the industry’s top networking opportunity: With attendees representing the leading decision makers from every major vertical, the exhibition will bring together the entire Downstream Industry. This is where the best suppliers meet key industry players and decision makers.
• 4 focused tracks: In the conference room, attendees will have access to top speakers with brand new panels, fireside chats and presentations, in both plenary and 3 focused tracks.
• 1 Expo content theatre: On the tradeshow floor, attendees will access free-to-attend technical and educational seminars / workshops addressing daily challenges faced by operators.
• 200 Exhibition Stands: the 90% sold-out exhibition will play host EPCs, digital software & solution providers, equipment providers, consultants and many more showcasing the latest innovations driving value in future downstream OPEX & CAPEX investment.
Major owners sending groups of 20+ include the likes of Dow, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Eastman Chemical, Shell, LyondellBasell, BASF, ExxonMobil, Phillips 66, Marathon and many more!
ICML has secured free exhibition attendance for all its certificants. Click here to secure your exhibition pass.
The exhibition and conference are being organized by Reuters Events which is part of the Thomson Reuters family. Full event details can be found here.
ABOUT ICML
ICML is a vendor-neutral, member-based, technical, not-for-profit organization serving global industry since 2001 as the world-class authority on machinery lubrication that advances the optimization of asset reliability, utilization and costs. ICML consists of paid professional staff members, volunteer committees, and members (organizations and individuals). It is a certification body serving industrial lubrication and oil analysis practitioners worldwide; a technical awards body recognizing companies that excel in oil analysis and machinery lubrication programs; and a standards body developing ICML 55® standards for lubricated asset management.
