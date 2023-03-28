Submit Release
Adeline V. Lopez to Release EP "Feel Too Much" on April 7 and Play Live at Groove in Greenwich Village on April 15

Feel Too Much includes five new tracks as well as Adeline's pre-released Tiktok hit, "Cartharsis"

Adeline V Lopez is amazing, be on the positive lookout for this rising musical talent. Adeline's hypnotic, dulcet tones and well crafted lyrics will warm your heart and charm your soul.”
— Nancy Lombardo host of WHAT’S THE BUZZ NY BLOG TALK RADIO
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Adeline V. Lopez is hyped to release her debut EP, "Feel Too Much" on April 7th. Feel Too Much has five new tracks, "If I Knew How to Breathe," "Lost in Translation," "New York Won't Feel the Same," Hand Me Down Scars" and "One Last Song." Feel Too Much also includes "Catharsis" which Adeline pre-released. A clip of Catharsis has over 520K views on Tiktok. You can presave "Feel Too Much" here.

To celebrate the EP, Adeline will return to Groove in Greenwich Village on April 15th and play the EP live with her band. This event will be open to fans of all ages, with no cover. The show begins at 5pm. Reserve your tickets here.

Adeline V. Lopez is a young singer-songwriter from New York City. Her music is "heartbreak pop," a mix of pop and folk with influences from older stars like Joan Jett and Billy Joel and contemporary talents like Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams. Feel Too Much is a collection of songs that Adeline wrote post-lockdown. Adeline says, "I'm so proud of this EP. Each one of these songs got me through something and making it was really a journey to a better place. I can't wait to share the music and play it all LIVE with the band at Groove. "

For more information about Adeline V. Lopez, follow her socials at @adelinevlopez and visit her website at www.adelinevlopez.com

Catharsis lyric video

