Michigan Business Brokerage, Valuation, and Consulting Firm Joins the Upper Peninsula

Breneman Advisors, LLC Opens Office in Marquette

We are excited about this chapter and to better serve the businesses of the U.P.” — Brian Breneman, Founder and Managing Partner of Breneman Advisors

TRAVERSE CITY, MI, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The business brokerage, valuation, and consulting firm of Breneman Advisors, LLC is pleased to announce its expansion into the Upper Peninsula with the opening of its new office in Marquette.

“We are excited about this chapter and to better serve the businesses of the U.P.,” states Brian Breneman, Founder and Managing Partner of Breneman Advisors. “The official opening of our Marquette office at 101 W. Washington Street, Suite 8, allows our talented team of advisors to work hand-in-hand with business owners in the Upper Peninsula.”

The Breneman Advisors team specializes in creating tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of business owners and help them achieve their goals. Breneman Advisors works with business owners across Northern Michigan with services ranging from business brokerage and valuation to consulting on improving value and growth strategies.

###

About Breneman Advisors, LLC

Breneman Advisors is a business brokerage, valuation, and consulting firm with offices in Traverse City and Marquette. Our advisors assist business owners in growing, measuring, and capturing maximum value. Learn more on the firm’s website: brenadv.com.