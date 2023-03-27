FLASH MEMORY SUMMIT 2023 INVITES LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD CANDIDATES, AND ADDITIONS TO ITS TIMELINE

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATED, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Flash Memory Summit 2023 (FMS2023), taking place August 8-10, 2023 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in California, is seeking nominations for its Lifetime Achievement Award as well as additions to its Timeline.

The FMS Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes individuals who have shown outstanding leadership in promoting the development and use of flash memory and/or associated or related technologies. Since 2011, 16 individuals have been recognized for their important achievements and inventions, which have included Multi-Level Cell Flash, Charge Trap and Floating Gate technologies, and Flash Memory itself. The FMS website details past recipients of what is one of the most prestigious awards in the industry, and includes an application form. Candidate submissions are due by Friday, April 21.

Additionally, Flash Memory Summit is proud of its Timeline, which traces the history of non-volatile memory from the early 1950s through its dramatic growth with today's 3D flash and innovative worldwide usage. The Timeline is accessible with a link on our homepage. We welcome suggestions for additions based on new products and innovations in both industry and academia. Submit your entries by May 31 at timeline@FlashMemorySummit.com.

About Flash Memory Summit

Flash Memory Summit, produced by Conference ConCepts, showcases mainstream applications, key technologies, leading vendors, and innovative startups driving the multi-billion-dollar high-speed memory and SSD markets. FMS is the world’s largest event featuring trends, innovations, and influencers driving adoption of flash memory and other high-speed memory technologies within demanding enterprise storage applications, high-performance computing, mobile, and embedded systems.



