3 x Olympic Gold Medalist Dominique Dawes Opens New Gym in Rockville, Maryland

Dominique Dawes and her family. Photo courtesy of Tony Powell. Dominique Dawes Encouraging Kids

Dominique Dawes Gymnastics and Ninja Academy is Creating Healthy Kids for Life

We are thrilled to be opening our second location and are excited to be offering a safe space where our students can learn this beautiful sport in a positive and self-esteem building environment.” — Dominique Dawes

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dominique Dawes, 3x Olympic Gymnast and Gold Medalist, healthy lifestyle advocate, entrepreneur and proud mother of four, is pleased to announce the opening of her second Dominique Dawes Gymnastics and Ninja Academy, located in the Montrose Shopping Center at 5626 Randolph Road, in popular Rockville, Maryland. This location comes after the 2020 opening of the first Dominique Dawes Gymnastics and Ninja Academy in Clarksburg, Maryland.

The 20,000 square foot gym was formerly home to Rockville Mar Va Tots & Teens and is fully equipped with a designated 3500 sq/ft Junior Gymnastics area only for infants to kindergarteners, 4,000 sq/ft of Ninja obstacles with a soaring 14 ft warped wall, in addition to a Recreational Gymnastics area for ages 6 years old and up . Classes begin for children ranging in age from 9 months to adults.

Best known by her fans as “Awesome Dawesome,” Dawes has taken all of her experiences as an elite gymnast and applied them to creating a new kind of environment with a team of positive coaches that are committed to positively impacting each kid that comes through the doors; one in which her staff teach the sports of gymnastics to kids in a fun, motivational and healthy way. “I created Dominique Dawes Gymnastic and Ninja Academy in the Fall of 2020 with the mission of building the foundation for happy and healthy kids and I am proud to say we are doing just that,” said Dominique Dawes who has spoken openly about the abusive nature of the sport. “We are thrilled to be opening our second location in the heart of Rockville, Maryland and are so excited to be offering a safe space where our students can learn this beautiful sport in a positive and self-esteem building environment.”

For more information about Dominique Dawes Gymnastic and Ninja Academy or to schedule an interview with Dominique Dawes, please contact:

Mary Beth Olson

MBO Media

mb@mymbomedia.com