USCIS Grants First-Ever Rural EB-5 Project Approval, Offering Expedited Path to U.S. Immigration for EB-5 Investors

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking development, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has approved its first-ever Form I-956F for a rural EB-5 project under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 (the “RIA”). This milestone highlights the substantial advantages of investing in rural EB-5 projects, including priority processing and set-aside visas. This can significantly accelerate the immigration process for EB-5 investors.
Previously, the approval process for EB-5 projects was usually very long. However, the newly approved rural project received I-956F approval in just nine months. This emphasizes the unique opportunity for both EB-5 investors and projects to benefit from priority processing for rural projects.
• Expedited Immigration Process: With priority processing for rural EB-5 projects, investors can significantly reduce the waiting time for their I-526E petition adjudication. The faster processing times allow investors and their families to begin their new lives in the United States sooner. This provides them with access to educational, employment, and business opportunities without delay.
EB-5 investors who already live in the U.S. under a non-immigrant visa can also benefit from investing in a rural project. Doing so allows them to immediately adjust their immigration status. They can also get an employment authorization document (EAD) quickly.
• Bypass Country-Based Backlogs: Set-aside visas for rural EB-5 projects offer a faster route to immigration for investors from China and India. These countries have a backlog of EB-5 visa applications. By investing in a rural project, these investors can bypass the country-based backlog and secure their spot in the 20% of EB-5 visas reserved for rural projects. This significantly reduces their waiting time for visa availability. Otherwise, Chinese and Indian investors will face years of additional delays.
The first-ever approval of a rural EB-5 project under the RIA showcases the significant benefits of investing in such projects.
EB5AN managing partner Sam Silverman said the following about the I-956F approval: “Rural projects—and their investors—receive unprecedented incentives under the RIA. With many investors from China and India facing unreasonable delays, rural projects finally offer a way to avoid longer waiting times caused by visa backlogs. We encourage all prospective EB-5 investors, especially Chinese and Indian nationals, to look into rural projects. By investing in a rural project, investors may be able to get U.S. Green Cards much faster than previously possible.”
Inquiries should be sent by email to info@eb5an.com.
*****
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad. It also offers an immigration option for those already working or studying in the U.S. on non-immigrant visas, including the H-1B, L-1B, and F-1 categories. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5AN is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consulting firm that has facilitated more than $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States. The firm maintains a portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures. EB5AN’s investment funds serve immigrant investors from more than 60 countries.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.