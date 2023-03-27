Poetry Reflects Love and Faith in Life-Changing Book

“Where Poetry Dwells” Keeps Poetry Alive, Touches Many Hearts
YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- If we can only write our life experiences in a book, how long could it be?
For some, life can be summed up into poetry. Poetry not only brings experience into literature effectively, it also brings power, motivation, inspiration, and an increased love and faith.
This is the goal of prolific poet and author Connie Holt in the book “Where Poetry Dwells”. The book takes readers into various stories that are consolidated in poetry and even more compressed in a 53-pager book. Despite its shortness in length, the book is packed with poems that bring joy, tears, and laughter.
“I have loved writing since the age of ten. Writing is a good encouragement for thoughts and imaginations,” Holt explains. She believes that poetry is the building block for strong faith and love. Through poetry, readers are filled with emotions that bring beauty to life, overall.
She also believes that through poetry, people are also engaged in their imaginations and feelings, which will strengthen one’s emotional connection with experiences, memories, and even those they love.
“Before there is a book, it is merely gaining life experience,” Holt says. The poetry she has written and compiled were all inspired by her love for her husband, who passed away two years ago. Hall is thankful to God for the privilege of kids, grandchildren, whom she loves and loves her back.
“It is indeed a blessing to have my kids and grandchildren,” she added. It is her hope that more and more people will be inspired to also write poetry, and more youngsters will also appreciate the beauty that poetry provides for their lives.
Connie Holt was born in Belfast, Tennessee. She has also written another brilliant poetry book “The Rose”, also recently published by the same renowned publisher, Inks and Bindings - California.
Both poetry books “The Rose” and “Where Poetry Dwells” are available on Amazon and other leading digital platforms worldwide. Grab your copies now!
