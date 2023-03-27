Submit Release
CDC HIV Prevention and Care Priorities – Regional Virtual Community Engagement Town Hall for HHS Regions 1 & 2

Content From: Division of HIV Prevention, CDCPublished: March 27, 20232 min read

The Division of HIV Prevention (DHP) at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will convene its next HIV Prevention and Care Priorities – Regional Virtual Community Engagement Town Hall on March 30, 2023, from 1:00 PM–2:30 PM EST/AST with HHS Regions 1 and 2. (Region 1 serves Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont., and Region 2 serves New Jersey, New York, and the U.S. territories in the Caribbean—Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.) The Town Hall will provide a venue for discussion and collaboration focused on barriers to and opportunities for improving HIV diagnosis, treatment, prevention, and outbreak response.

The goal of the Town Halls is to partner with community leaders and members to understand and plan for addressing the longstanding inequities that continue to contribute to severe HIV-related disparities and to work together to achieve the goals of the Ending the HIV Epidemic (EHE) initiative.

We invite you to attend and participate in these very important engagement sessions. We will discuss priorities for improving HIV prevention and care services, as well as recent successes in extending the reach and improving the quality of these services. We will also examine barriers and challenges in providing HIV prevention and care services; innovations in addressing these barriers; and critical approaches to advancing health equity. Finally, we will discuss approaches to advancing HIV diagnosis, treatment, prevention, and response goals.

This Town Hall will focus on activities within HHS Regions 1 and 2, but it is open to all to attend.

Register for the virtual townhall.

