A Compilation of Life Experiences in New Poetry Book

“Where Poetry Dwells” Inspires and Captivates Readers
YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Poetry, they say, has lost its luster. But not until you read the new book that has been recently released that not only revives anyone’s love for poetry, it also brings a ton of inspiring and satisfying poems packed with stories of life experiences. It is written, amazingly, in a short, 52-pager, easy-to-read material.
Prolific poet and author Connie Holt pens her new book that brings classic poetry - “Where Poetry Dwells”. Her love for writing and her life inspirations are now written to inspire more people to live their lives and appreciate the various human experiences we all go through.
As you read, the book takes you into various stories that are consolidated in poetry and even more compressed in short literary material. Despite its shortness in length, the book is packed with poems that bring fun and delight.
“I have loved writing since the age of ten,” Holt states. “Writing is a good encouragement for thoughts and imaginations,” she continues.
Holt believes that poetry is the building block for strong faith and love. It turns bad emotions into good, revitalizes the mind and heart, and takes readers on a journey through the play of words.
She also believes that through poetry, more people will have their imaginations opened. She believes that poetry is still a type of story-telling but written more engagingly and creatively.
Hold believes that this book she has written will strengthen one’s emotional connection with experiences, memories, and even those they love.
“Before there is a book, it is merely gaining life experience,” Holt says. The poetry she has written and compiled was all inspired by her love for her husband, who passed away two years ago. Hall is thankful to God for the privilege of kids, and grandchildren, whom she loves and loves her back.
Born in Belfast, Tennessee, Holt hopes to bring more people into the love for poetry and breed a new generation of poets. She has also written another brilliant poetry book “The Rose”, also recently published by Inks and Bindings - California.
Both poetry books “The Rose” and “Where Poetry Dwells” are available on Amazon and other leading digital platforms worldwide.
