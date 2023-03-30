Stratosphere raises $350K to empower investors with public company insights and analysis

Ryan White, Braden Dennis, Kevin Bojan and Adrian Iwanicki, co-founders of Stratosphere
TORONTO, CANADA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Stratosphere, a SaaS firm that provides investors with deep insight into public companies’ financial data, announced today that it raised $350,000 CAD led by the TinySeed accelerator program.
The funding, which included $170,000 raised from Stratosphere users, will accelerate the company’s mission to improve investors’ decision-making with its comprehensive source of financial data, company-specific segments, and key performance indicators (KPIs).
“This opportunity with TinySeed comes at an important time for our business and sets the stage for our next important milestones,” said Braden Dennis, CEO and co-founder of Stratosphere. “We are more excited than ever about growing Stratosphere and providing investors with a beautiful research terminal experience without sacrificing our mission of making this technology more accessible to everyone."
Dennis and his team launched Stratosphere after they struggled to find an approachable yet powerful platform for stock investing research. Do-it-yourself and institutional investors alike must spend hours digging through public company filings or pay for expensive analyst reports to make informed investment decisions.
Stratosphere’s proprietary dataset of financial data, company-specific segments, and KPIs helps investors better research possible investments. The platform also enables users to chart and compare any metric, build custom comparisons, and track curated filings, press releases, and news. Stratosphere also includes consensus analyst estimates and ratings.
"Stratosphere equips investors with invaluable data via a simple, robust platform," said Rob Walling, General Partner at TinySeed. “We are excited to see the impact it will have on the investment industry."
Stratosphere has fueled its growth through its popular podcast, The Canadian Investor, which is the No. 1 finance podcast in Canada with over 2.5 million listens per year. The podcast features in-depth discussions on individual stocks and investing strategies while incorporating the nuances of Canadian investment vehicles.
Founded in 2021, the Stratosphere team recently overhauled its platform to be faster and more intuitive as well as provide investors access to financials on 40,000+ stocks and 35 years of historical data. The platform is used by organizations and investors at Fidelity, TD Securities, RBC Capital Markets, and Cornell University.
In 2022, the company acquired 10kreader.com, an investor research tool, to expand Stratosphere’s reach and enhance its capabilities for investors. With Stratosphere’s revamped platform, investment from TinySeed, and recent acquisition, Dennis is excited to disrupt the investment space to help DIY and institutional investors.
“There are well-established and deeply entrenched incumbents in this industry. They have become clunky, cluttered with noise, and largely inaccessible to the investing community,” he said. “We are providing a more accessible experience without sacrificing functionality. We are excited to bring our product in front of more investors and impress them with our extremely powerful research terminal.”
About Stratosphere: Launched in 2021, Stratosphere was cofounded by Braden Dennis, Ryan White, Kevin Bojan and Adrian Iwanicki. Stratosphere’s platform helps investors make better decisions with a clean, comprehensive source of financial data, company-specific segments, and key performance indicators.
About TinySeed: TinySeed is an early-stage investment fund and remote accelerator program that has invested in more than 90 fast-growing, B2B SaaS companies.
