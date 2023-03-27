Beach Block Residential Building Lot for Auction in Seaside Park, New Jersey

With its beautiful beaches and attractions, this is an ideal location to build a dream home.”
SEASIDE PARK, NJ, USA, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company is pleased to announce an online auction for a beach block single-family residential lot in Seaside Park, Ocean County, New Jersey. The 50 x 130 feet buildable lot is cleared and ready for construction. The online auction concludes Wednesday, April 19th, 2023 at 11:00 AM.
Seaside Park is a beautiful Borough located along the Jersey Shore, with almost two miles of coastline on the Atlantic Ocean. The Property is being sold by order of the Borough of Seaside Park, and it provides a unique opportunity to build your perfect dream home. The lot is easily accessible, located across Barnegat Bay and steps from the beach. It has been cleared by the Borough, has all utilities on-site and is deed restricted for one house only. The Borough of Seaside Park is taking advantage of NJ Statute N.J.S.A. 40A:12-13(a) by offering up tax repossessed properties to the public for auction.
“We are excited to offer this remarkable opportunity to buy and build in Seaside Park. With its beautiful beaches and attractions, this is an ideal location to build a dream home," said Robert Dann Executive Vice President, and COO of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company. “Seaside Park is the best of the Jersey Shore, sitting between the entertainment of Seaside Heights and the Miles of preserved beach of Island Beach State Park.”
The properties will be sold in an online auction concluding Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 11:00AM. Bidders may bid on their computer or through the Max Spann phone app. A Property Information Package with terms, zoning, contract of sale, and online bidding instructions are available by visiting www.maxspann.com or calling 888-299-1438.
“Having represented over 125 different government entities in New Jersey alone, the process of returning real estate to the tax rolls, cutting expenses and an influx of revenue is a win-win situation,” said Max Spann, Jr., President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “We have a wide variety of Real Estate investment opportunities on-line now and expect more in the coming weeks.”
Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co., a nationally acclaimed auction firm, features hundreds of properties for sale in New Jersey and the Northeast. For more information about this and other auctions, visit www.maxspann.com, the go-to platform for Government Real Estate Sales or follow Max Spann on Facebook and Twitter/MaxSpann.
