Unlock Prime Real Estate Opportunities in Hunterdon, Somerset, and Cumberland Counties, New Jersey
Online Auctions conclude July 11, 2024
The geographic and asset class diversity of these offerings creates appeal for all types of investors.”NEW JERSEY, USA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. is excited to announce an exclusive online auction featuring three distinct investment properties in the State of New Jersey. The auction will conclude on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at 11:00 AM EDT. Prospective bidders can participate through the Max Spann online auction platform, available at https://maxspann.bidwrangler.com or through the Max Spann phone app.
Max Spann Jr, President & CEO of Max Spann RE & Auction Co.
Featured Properties:
263 Main Street, Whitehouse Station (Readington Twp), Hunterdon County, NJ, is a corporate-owned 4,000+/- square foot mixed-use commercial building built circa 1830. This former medical office is situated in the heart of the charming village of Whitehouse Station, a designated "transit village," and boasts close proximity to the train station.
2143 South Branch Road, Neshanic Station (Branchburg Twp), Somerset County, NJ, is a corporate owned professional office building. Continue this former medical office as an office building or renovate the existing building as a single-family home. Branchburg offers a picturesque landscape with rolling hills, lush greenery and serene vistas. Whether you’re admiring the Neshanic River or exploring nearby parks, residents enjoy a tranquil escape from city life.
The former Port Norris Middle School, located at 6812 Brown Street, Commercial Township, Cumberland County, NJ and being sold by order of the Commercial Township Board of Education. This prime redevelopment opportunity features a 53,760+/- square foot building on 8.67+/- acres. Built in 1916, the school was closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and permanently closed in July 2020. The property is ideally situated at the corner of Brown Street and High Street, with approximately 932+/- feet of frontage. P-Public zoning district allows for various potential uses including long and short-term care medical facilities, offices, retail, and distribution.
“The geographic and asset class diversity of these offerings creates appeal for all types of investors,” said Max Spann, Jr., President. “Do not let this opportunity pass you by!”
Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. encourage all interested parties to attend the property previews to gain insights into each property's potential and condition on Thursday, June 20th, from 12-2 PM and Thursday, June 27th, from 12-2 PM. For more information about this auction and to access detailed Property Information Packages, visit http://www.maxspann.com or contact us at (888) 299-1438.
For over 50 years, Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. has been a leading national real estate auction marketing firm, providing comprehensive services for buyers and sellers across various property types, including commercial, residential, land, and more. With a commitment to delivering exceptional results and unparalleled customer service, Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. continues to be a trusted partner for clients navigating the dynamic real estate market.
