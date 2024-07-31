Atlantic City Continues to Evolve in its Renaissance with its 9th Max Spann Auction of 32 Properties
32 Packages of Residential and Commercial Lots ready to go to Auction in August
We are gratified to see these properties being redeveloped and the City prosper.”ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, USA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Company is pleased to announce the Auction of 41+/- properties assembled into 32+/- packages throughout Atlantic City. The properties will be sold in an Online Auction concluding Thursday, August 22, 2024. Bidders may bid on their computer or through the Max Spann app.
Atlantic City is undergoing a massive development boom, and we invite you to be a part of it! With exciting new developments such as the Stockton University Expansion, Showboat Waterpark, Orange Loop Outdoor Entertainment Expansion and more, the city is thriving and the future looks bright.
This auction marks the ninth in a series of successful auctions undertaken by the City and it includes a diverse property list that will interest bidders with a wide range of uses. In addition to 3.8+/- acre lot located near the Borgata, there are 40+/- residential and commercial lots and structures being sold throughout Atlantic City. Whether you are interested in one, two or several parcels, this is your chance to invest in Atlantic City's future and maximize your return on investment.
“With the auctions we have conducted over the years for Atlantic City, we are gratified to see these properties being redeveloped and the City prosper,” said Max Spann Jr., President and CEO of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “Atlantic City’s leadership under Mayor Small has been particularly instrumental in this evolution.”
To learn more about this exciting opportunity, attend our 15-minute auction information sessions on Thursday, August 8th, between 12-2 pm at the Atlantic City Council Chambers, 1301 Bacharach Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Online auction bidding concludes on Thursday, August 22, 2024, at 11 am. To receive a Property Information Package with how to bid, zoning, tax maps, terms, and contract of sale, visit www.maxspann.com or call 888-299-1438.
Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. is proud to feature hundreds of properties for sale in New Jersey and the Northeast. For more information about this and other auctions, visit www.maxspann.com, or follow Max Spann on Facebook and Twitter/MaxSpann.
