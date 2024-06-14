Max Spann Announces Auction of 20 Superstorm Sandy Damaged Residences Throughout Staten Island
Online Auction concludes July 18, 2024
New York’s response has been exemplary and for real estate investors it offers a unique opportunity.”STATEN ISLAND, NY, USA, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co is thrilled to announce the upcoming auction of 20 Superstorm Sandy damaged residences in Staten Island, NY on July 18, 2024. This exceptional auction event, featuring 20 rehab residences throughout Staten Island, New York, is being conducted by order of the New York State Office of Resilient Homes and Communities reflecting both organizations' commitment to the recovery of these communities.
The New York State Office of Resilient Homes and Communities is dedicated to enhancing the resilience and sustainability of homes and communities throughout the state. With a focus on addressing the challenges posed by natural disasters and climate change, their aim is to create safe, adaptive, and thriving environments for New York residents. The office works tirelessly to develop and implement strategies, policies, and initiatives that not only prepare communities for potential disasters but also promote long-term resilience thus fostering a future where New York's homes and neighborhoods are better equipped to withstand and recover from adversity while ensuring the well-being of its residents. Through a holistic and forward-thinking approach, the New York State Office of Resilient Homes and Communities is dedicated to building a more resilient and sustainable future for all.
“The events and aftermath of superstorm Sandy were traumatic for many communities in New York,” said Max Spann Jr., President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company. "New York’s response has been exemplary and for real estate investors it offers a unique opportunity."
The auction will feature a diverse portfolio of twenty residences, each with its own unique character and potential.
• 675 & 677 Seaver Avenue - Three-bedroom townhomes with studio apartment - Two adjacent units sold separately.
• 797, 799, 795 Father Capodanno Boulevard - Three units sold separately.
• 665 Oceanside Avenue – Close proximity to the beach with bay views.
• 584 Riga Street – Four-bedroom townhouse with separate entrance to a one-bedroom apartment.
• Visit www.maxspann.com for a complete list of properties included in the sale as well as an interactive map.
Online Bidding will open Tuesday, July 16, 2024 at 9:00 AM and conclude on Thursday, July 18, 2024 at 11:00 AM. Interested bidders can participate in this multi-property auction through their computer or by downloading the Max Spann phone app. A comprehensive Property Information Package, including terms, interior photos, zoning, maps, and online bidding instructions, are available for download at www.maxspann.com or by calling 888-299-1438.
Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Company, a national company with over 50 years of industry leadership, is America's premier real estate auction and advisory firm. Their Accelerated Auction Marketing Program creates urgency in the marketplace and allows sellers to control the terms and timing of the sale of their real estate assets. Learn more about Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. and all upcoming auctions at www.maxspann.com.
