MDC offers free basic archery classes April 15 at Smithville Lake

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer free Archery Basics for Families classes from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, at the Smithville Lake Nature Center near Paradise, Mo. MDC will provide all equipment. Participants will use compound bows that can be adjusted for an archer’s strength and skills set for target shooting.

The session from 1:30 to 3 p.m. is for individuals and families with children ages 9 or older. The session from 3:30 to 5 p.m. is for teenagers and adults ages 13 and older. These classes will help newcomers try out archery and they can also help experienced archers improve their skills.

Kathleen Savaiano, MDC conservation educator, will demonstrate the equipment and shooting techniques. Shooting range safety and protocols will be discussed. Tips about eye dominance and arrow release point will be covered. Participants will then do some target shooting using National Archery in Schools Program concepts and procedures.

Participants must wear closed-toe shoes. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Registration is required. To register for the 1:30 p.m. session, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4MZ. To register for the 3:30 p.m. session, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4M4.

Smithville Lake Nature Center is a program of the Clay County Parks and Recreation Department. The center is within the Kelsey Short Youth Group Camp at the lake, northeast of Smithville. For more information about the site, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Mo.