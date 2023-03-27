Leading Glove Manufacturer Renames Itself as SW Technologies Inc.

We are delighted to announce that our company name has changed from Shen Wei USA Inc. to SW Technologies Inc. effective today. The updates show the evolution of our company since its founding. While this is a significant change, our core beliefs haven’t changed.
A Brief History
Shen Wei has been manufacturing single-use gloves since 1984. During that time, we have not only become the go-to manufacturer for premium products, but we have also become THE experts in the glove industry. We understand the ins and outs of the manufacturing process.
The company’s mission is to promote our customer’s success and to do this, we must make better products that will allow them to do what they do best
SW is a Technology Company
Through these years and in the quest to provide product solutions, the company has invested heavily in manufacturing innovation and has expanded its Research and Development team.
From being experts in glove manufacturing, our focus has shifted to designing and creating new product technologies based on the applied scientific knowledge that solves the concrete problems of glove users. With numerous product inventions and patented technologies, this has distinguished SW in the industry.
This name change will allow us to present ourselves more clearly for what we are, the most innovative, world-leading glove technology company, and reflect our focus more evidently.
Commitment to Your Success
SW aims to drive meaningful and sustainable impact to our stakeholders- the customers, community, and environment. We embed the capabilities, systems, and processes needed to ensure lasting viability for the product solutions we design.
As the company changes, the team behind this success has evolved with it to help SW propel forward. Our staff comprises high-caliber talents that offer their functional expertise and practice active collaboration, creating a collective capability to bring the best service and product.
In the spirit of rebranding, we will continue to commit to our customers and provide the same, or better, level of professionalism you have experienced. We want to take the opportunity to thank our loyal customers and business partners for your trust and friendship in business.
About SW Technologies Inc.
SW Technologies Inc has been a leading manufacturer of premium latex, nitrile, and vinyl medical and industrial disposable gloves. They supply a unique portfolio of products to meet the growing hand protection needs of workers in the industrial, healthcare, and retail markets worldwide. Visit our website at www.swtechglobal.com.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.