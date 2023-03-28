New Solution Launched to Streamline Government Licensing and Permitting Applications

Governments empowered to manage licensing application and renewal processes in-house with innovative software solution.
JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Veritec, a division of Catalis Regulatory & Compliance, LLC, announced it has launched an innovative Enterprise Licensing & Compliance Solution designed to empower government agencies at all levels. Built to support evolving regulatory needs, the platform allows agencies to maintain full administrative control over licensing and permitting application processes and workflows, avoiding lengthy delays for programming and development.
Catalis developed the new licensing platform by drawing on over 20 years of experience developing and supporting real-time solutions designed to help government regulators protect consumers and promote healthy markets.
“After listening to and learning from regulators’ struggles with existing licensing software, we challenged ourselves to develop a platform that removes the burdens of ongoing maintenance, clunky workflows and dependence on outside parties,” says John Greenwald, General Manager at Veritec. “Because regulation of licensing demands real-time communication and responsive updates to address rapid changes, our solution prioritizes agility and streamlines workflow, using collaborative features and user-friendly functionality.”
Key features include:
• Customizable License Applications and Workflows: Create, replace, clone, and modify applications customized to agency needs
• Licensee User Account Management: Complete licensee self-registration and multi-user applications with user collaborative features
• License Renewals/Changes: Streamline the renewal and change process with seamless integration and enhanced functionality
• Integrated Payment and Refund Processing: Make real-time payments for new licenses, renewals, and changes with detailed payment history
Catalis, a national leader in government regulatory and compliance solutions, works with regulators to develop user-centric solutions that streamline workflows, optimize resources, and provide user-friendly tools for staff and end users. To learn more, visit catalisgov.com/licensing.
About Catalis
Catalis is the transformational SaaS and integrated payments partner powering all levels and sizes of government – municipal, county, state, and federal. With deep expertise, a proven track record, and innovative digital solutions, Catalis has empowered public servants across the US and Canada to modernize government and engage citizens. For more information, visit www.catalisgov.com.
