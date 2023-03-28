Best-of-Breed MCX Ecosystem Showcasing at IWCE 2023
All Softil technology enabled, all interoperable, all compliant with 3GPP Release 17; the MCX revolution is accelerating in public safety agencies and utilities
The world's leading enabler of mission-critical communications (MCX) solutions Softil today announces that several MCX interoperable products developed using its unique BEEHD MCX enabling technology will be showcased on its booth #1867 at the upcoming IWCE 2023 show in Las Vegas (March 29/30).

“MCX solutions are now vital tools for public safety agencies and utilities,” says Sagi Subocki, Softil’s Vice-President, Products & Marketing. “Equipped with the latest MCX tools and used in demanding environments where every second counts, blue-light agencies have become far more productive and are saving more lives each day simply by being able to communicate better.”
Subocki adds: “Vital data, critical-incident videos and much more can now be shared by first responders and between public safety agencies at the push of a button thanks to MCX technology.”
... L3Harris Technologies, Catalyst Communications, AdvanceTec Industries Inc. communicating over Ericsson-powered SouthernLinc MCX network
Throughout the show, Softil will give live demonstrations in its booth of a range of blue-chip BEEHD-enabled vendor products all of which have 3GPP open standards-based mission-critical push-to-talk (MCPTT) group communications capabilities:
Specifically, these include:
- Dual-mode LMR/MCX radios from L3Harris Technologies, a US defense contractor known for its ability to deliver innovative solutions that only a disruptive prime vendor can deliver;
- LMR/MCX gateways and MCX dispatch capabilities from Catalyst Communications Technologies, a market leader in providing Radio Control over IP solutions to Critical Communications agencies serving public safety, government, utility, education and other markets using Push-to-Talk voice communications,
- In-vehicle MCPTT communications solutions from AdvanceTec Industries Inc, whose tireless commitment to first-rate design, workmanship and innovation has led it to become the manufacturer-of-choice for many public safety agencies.
All demonstrations will be live over the Southern Linc MCPTT network and will also include Critical Linc MCPTT applications on commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) smartphones for public safety agencies and utilities.
Softil’s Subocki summarizes: “These demonstrations show the sheer power of MCPTT communications on global networks and represent the future of broadband public safety communications.”
During IWCE 2023, Softil’s Director of Products & Standards, Anatoli Levine, will present at the morning conference session (March 28) on the subject of “Interoperability as a Key Factor of Successful Delivery of MCPTX Service.” He will then participate in the afternoon panel discussion “Public-Safety Broadband Around the World,” taking place also on March 28.
About Softil’s BEEHD/MCPTX technology
Softil’s BEEHD is a 3GPP MCX Release 17 standard-compliant cross-platform framework (SDK) designed for developers and manufacturers of handheld and ruggedized devices, MCX/LMR gateways, dispatch consoles, recording solutions and train/metro communication equipment. BEEHD technology is also destined for system integrators, MCX application developers and service providers looking to accelerate the development of IP-based mission-critical voice and video over LTE and 5G (MCPTT, MCVideo, MCData) solutions for first responders, utilities, mining, transportation and more. BEEHD offers market-proven interoperability with all major MCX systems deployed around the world.
About Softil
Softil is the leading enabler of IP communications solutions for mission-critical telecommunications products and services. Softil’s Toolkits are behind a wide range of 3GPP–based solutions, devices, and products, as well as rich media applications for Enterprise and IMS/VoLTE. With more than 900 major corporations across the globe as customers, Softil’s many technological achievements include the pioneering of Voice and Video over IP, combining its unique expertise in standards-based signaling, multimedia and IMS. Softil’s award-winning suite of Protocol Stacks includes IMS, Diameter, SIP, MSRP, and others. Softil enabling technologies ensure simplified development and earliest roll-out of new products to market. Visit https://www.softil.com.
