Methanol Institute Releases 2023 Edition of Methanol Milestones

The Methanol Institute (MI) has released the 2023 edition of our yearly publication Methanol Milestones
SINGAPORE, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 2022 was an extraordinary year, as the Covid pandemic finally began to recede, and the methanol industry moved to seize the unique opportunity presented by methanol’s rise to prominence as a preferred marine fuel of the future. One of the highlights thus far at the start of 2023 was an article headline in the Wall Street Journal , which proclaimed, “Methanol Takes Lead in Shipping’s Quest for Green Fuel,” this further supports the lobbying efforts the Methanol Institute has been pursuing for the last 8 years to educate the shipping industry of methanol’s use as a marine fuel.
Beyond shipping, there have been tens of thousands of methanol taxis sold in China, along with hundreds of trucks, including new hybrid models. Methanol is now fueling cookstoves, industrial boilers, kilns, home heating, gensets, and fuel cell systems. There has also been a wave of announcements for low-carbon, ultra-low carbon, bio and e-methanol production. Amplifying these developments across MI’s digital platforms has been a central focus for MI. Over the course of the last year, MI has also welcomed over 20 new members to the association, and our total membership now stands at 70 companies and organizations.
In addition to our continued growth in membership, MI accomplished a great deal across a wide range of activities in 2022. Some highlights include:
- The launch of a new Policy Committee which will oversee our advocacy and public policy efforts in the EU, Americas, Asia Pacific and the Middle East, and beyond.
- The expansion of our staff with the hiring of Rafik Ammar in Brussels, and Toni Zhou in Beijing.
- The completion of a Lifecycle Carbon Assessment (LCA) of various methanol production feedstocks and processes.
- Continued support for methanol fuel vehicle standards in China.
- Growing partnership with Swiss technology start-up Alivion to develop a lifesaving methanol breath detector device and place it in hospitals and clinics in Liberia.
- Increased support of events, including our successful marine exhibit at SMM Hamburg.
- Participation in pilot projects and forums including FASTWATER; Green Maritime Methanol; European Sustainable Shipping Forum; Blue Sky Maritime Coalition; the launch of the CoMeBust Project in Sweden; and more.
- Increased collaboration with partner organizations such as eFuel Alliance, Renewable & Low Carbon Liquid Fuels Platform, and the American Chemistry Council.
In this year’s edition of Milestones, you will learn more about some of these initiatives as well as additional MI activities, and a look at our new members: Air Company, CMA-CGM, European Energy, Gidara, Hurtigruten Expeditions, Noble Drilling A/S, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Ørsted, Rio Tinto, SunGas Renewables, and Swire Shipping.
This year, MI will continue to lead the way in the emergence of methanol as a global marine and on-road transportation fuel; work to identify and open new markets and opportunities for methanol around the world; continue to promote our industry’s interests before legislators and regulators across the globe; expand our reach via our social media and web platforms; promote methanol safety; and many other important initiatives.
As MI Board Chair Anita Gajadhar noted in her remarks for this year's Milestones. "Together we are looking forward to an exciting 2023, and the Methanol Institute is well-positioned to achieve continued growth and success for our industry and each of our member companies. " To view or download the 2023 edition of Methanol Milestones, click HERE.
