webFEAT Complete Gifts New Website To Non-Profit Organization, Colerain H.O.P.E

Colerain H.O.P.E's new website features a fully-functional events calendar, donation form, volunteer application, and more.
webFEAT Complete's logo
Colerain H.O.P.E's logo
webFEAT Complete recently gifted a new website to Colerain H.O.P.E, a local non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the Colerain Township Community.
In today's fast-paced digital landscape, having a well-designed, responsive, and user-friendly website is no longer a luxury but a necessity for businesses that want to stay ahead of the competition.”
— Michelle Selnick
CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- webFEAT Complete, a leading digital marketing agency based out of Cincinnati, Ohio is excited to announce the launch of a new website for Colerain H.O.P.E, an organization dedicated to bringing non-profits and church groups together to share resources and support the community needs of Colerain Township. The website was built as a gift to the organization, demonstrating webFEAT Complete’s everlasting commitment to the community and supporting those in need.
Colerain H.O.P.E is passionate about supporting members of its community, knowing that each individual and organization is made stronger when the community comes together and works as a whole. With the support of the Colerain Chamber of Commerce and local non-profits, Colerain H.O.P.E truly strives into its mission of “Helping Our People Everyday”, and makes it their goal to give HOPE to every person they encounter.
WebFEAT Complete was quick to recognize the importance of Colerain H.O.P.E’s work. As a result, the agency offered to build the organization a new website as a charitable gift. The website is now live and features a modern design and easy-to-use interface, making it easy for visitors to learn about Colerain H.O.P.E’s mission and ways to get involved.
“We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to give back to our local community by building a new website for Colerain H.O.P.E,” said Michelle Selnick, CEO of webFEAT Complete. “We believe that every non-profit organization should have a strong online presence to help them reach more people and achieve their goals. It was an honor to work with Pastor Christie Beckmann of Colerain H.O.P.E on the development of the new website, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the Colerain community in the future.”
The new website includes a range of features designed to help Colerain H.O.P.E achieve its goals, including an events calendar, donation form, volunteer application, etc. The site is also fully responsive, ensuring that it works on all types of devices and provides users with the best experience possible.
“We are excited to launch this new website, for the purpose of connecting our Colerain H.O.P.E. organizations to the Colerain Township Community. Working with WebFeat Complete has been wonderful. We are so pleased with their work throughout the process and with the overall look of the site.”, stated Pastor Christie Beckmann.
About webFEAT Complete
webFEAT Complete is a leading digital marketing agency based out of Cincinnati, OH since 1999. For 24 years and counting, webFEAT Complete has helped hundreds of businesses in the Greater Cincinnati area and beyond achieve online success through their digital marketing services. webFEAT Complete is proud to offer services including but not limited to website design, search engine optimization (SEO), social media management, email marketing, digital advertising, website hosting, and more. To learn more, visit www.webfeatcomplete.com
About Colerain H.O.P.E
Colerain H.O.P.E’s mission is to bring non-profit organizations and church groups together to share resources and support the community of Colerain Township. With the goal of “Helping Our People Everyday”, the organization believes that its community is stronger together, working as a team for the benefit of all in Colerain Township. To learn more, visit www.colerainhope.org
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.