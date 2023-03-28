The ActOne Group Featured on Military Makeover: Operation Career Airing on Lifetime

The ActOne Group is proud to be appearing on Military Makeover: Operation Career airing on Lifetime
Janice Bryant Howroyd, Founder and CEO of the ActOne Group, behind the scenes.
Watch Janice Bryant Howroyd and The ActOne Group on Lifetime, March 31st
Military organizations create adaptable and resourceful men and women with tremendous strengths like honor, courage, and dedication – qualities that every employer needs.”
— Brett Howroyd, President of AppleOne
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The ActOne Group and ActOne Group Military Connections are proud to announce that both companies will be featured on ‘Military Makeover: Operation Career’ airing on Lifetime Network on March 31st at 7:30 AM EST/PST and 6:30 AM CST.
‘Military Makeover: Operation Career’ travels the country capturing stories of veterans transitioning out of the military back into civilian life. This episode will feature in-depth interviews with members of The ActOne Group and ActOne Group Military Connections, including founder and CEO, Janice Bryant Howroyd, and showcase the company’s dedication to supporting the careers of active-duty service members, veterans, and military spouses.
Brett Howroyd, President of AppleOne, said, “ActOne Group Military Connections aims to help veterans and military spouses reenter the workforce and take control of their careers. Military organizations create adaptable and resourceful men and women with tremendous strengths like honor, courage, and dedication – qualities that every employer needs. We’re honored to partner with ‘Military Makeover: Operation Career’ and continue showing how veterans and military spouses are uniquely strong candidates in every type of business.”
Scott Moss, EVP/President, BrandStar Entertainment, said, “It is an honor to serve military veterans through our educational program, ‘Military Makeover Operation Career,’ and demonstrate to viewers that there are wonderful, achievable opportunities after military service.”
About The ActOne Group
The ActOne Group is a global enterprise that provides employment, workforce management, and procurement solutions to a wide range of industries, Fortune 500 organizations, local and mid-market companies, and government agencies. The company’s three distinct business verticals are staffing, workforce solutions, and business services. For more information, visit https://www.actonegroup.com/
Military Makeover with Montel®, A BrandStar Original, is America’s leading branded reality TV show that offers hope and a helping hand here on the home front to members of our military and their loved ones. A veteran of both the Marine Corps and the Navy, talk show legend and military advocate Montel Williams creatively co-produces the show along with a colorful cast that seeks to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country. The cast includes co-hosts Art Edmonds and designer Jennifer Bertrand. This special series enlists caring companies of all sizes as well as non-profits and the local community. Military Makeover airs on Lifetime® and on the American Forces Network, which serves American servicemen and women, Department of Defense, and other U.S. government civilians and their families stationed at bases overseas, as well as U.S. Navy ships at sea. Help starts at home for veterans on Military Makeover. Join us as our makeover team engages in changing the living situation – and the lives – of these deserving families.
About BrandStar
We’re matchmakers; connecting People to Brands to Do Life Better. BrandStar has unparalleled experience in creating customized educational content for brands with laser-targeted extensive distribution through their multi-channel network ecosystem and methodology. From original television programming on Lifetime, BrandStar.tv, social media, digital marketing, to media management and PR; BrandStar helps brands connect with the right consumer, at the right time, with the right message, through all the right channels.
